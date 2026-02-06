Whether Man Utd will bid for Sandro Tonali has been revealed

A journalist has revealed whether Manchester United will bid for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, while also explaining their plans to land two new midfielders this summer.

Tonali was one of the surprise topics of deadline day, as German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Arsenal were in preliminary talks with Newcastle for the midfield maestro. However, this was quickly shut down by other sources, who insisted that there had only been contact between Arsenal and Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed on Tuesday that Tonali’s camp did have brief and informal contact with Arsenal, despite their public insistence that no talks occurred.

It emerged earlier this week that Manchester City and Chelsea have joined Arsenal in keeping tabs on Tonali’s situation.

The Italian will have no shortage of suitors if he decides to leave Newcastle for one of the world’s most illustrious clubs in the summer.

During a Q&A for the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United reporter Tyrone Marshall was asked if Tonali could emerge as a target as INEOS plan to rebuild the midfield.

Marshall cooled speculation about such a move by saying: “I’ve not heard anything to suggest he is yet, but then the situation around Tonali developed quickly on deadline day. His agent threw the cat amongst the pigeons, suggesting there is some long-standing interest from Arsenal.”

The journalist then detailed where United will go in search of an elite new midfield partnership.

“United want a couple of midfielders, but if they go for one of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba, I think they will look abroad for a second,” he added.

Baleba, Hjulmand among Man Utd targets

“Signing players from Premier League rivals is an expensive business and given the interest in Anderson, that could be a very big deal to do.”

Sources confirmed to us on January 12 that United are eager to complete a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Anderson, though Manchester City have made contact to get him first.

If Anderson heads to the Etihad, then United could accelerate their move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Baleba instead. Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on January 30 that United are open to smashing their transfer record with a £100million (€115m / $136m) swoop for Baleba.

In terms of targets abroad, TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones revealed on October 31 that Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand is a prime target.

United have also shown interest in Ruben Neves, though he has recently penned a new contract at Al-Hilal.

Man Utd transfer news: McTominay return; Rashford decision

An alternative option for United is reuniting with Scott McTominay, who has shone while in Italy.

United and Arsenal are on alert as a Napoli official has spoken about McTominay’s potential exit.

One player who will not be returning is Marcus Rashford, as United are stepping up plans to make a replacement signing.