Man Utd on pole for £87m ‘jewel’ who’s now officially ‘up for sale’

Manchester United are in a strong position to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, with a report providing the latest on interest from both the Red Devils and Manchester City.

Tonali has managed three goals and seven assists in 53 appearances for Newcastle this term. The Italian has made a name for himself as one of the top central midfielders in the Premier League, and Newcastle will likely have to say goodbye to him this summer.

Tonali wants to join a club competing in the Champions League. Plus, having failed to qualify for the tournament themselves, Newcastle may have to sell one big name to help balance the books, and Tonali is a serious contender.

Corriere della Sera have become the latest Italian newspaper to report on Tonali’s prospective transfer.

They claim the 26-year-old is ‘up for sale’ at Newcastle, as the Magpies will ‘sacrifice’ their ‘jewel’ to prevent financial complications.

Previous reports have stated Tonali will cost £100million, but Corriere della Sera – along with several other Italian outlets – suggest he will actually be available for €100m (£87m).

That is clearly still a huge fee, but a £13m saving would help interested clubs such as Man Utd and Man City in their other transfer pursuits.

United and City are ‘the most likely destinations’ for Tonali, with the two clubs ‘thinking about’ making significant offers.

The fact City are chasing Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as their No 1 midfield target means United are best-placed to snare Tonali in response.

United would love to capture Anderson themselves, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City are making a strong push to get him first.

It was reported on April 25 that United look set to miss out on Anderson to City in a brutal setback.

United previously viewed players such as Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton as better value for money than Tonali.

But that changed when Forest bumped up Anderson’s price tag to a huge £125m. Recent Italian reports have insisted a massive United bid for Tonali is coming, despite clear admiration for Brighton’s Baleba.

Wharton, meanwhile, is seen as too similar to Kobbie Mainoo, and is likely to join Liverpool instead.

United made approaches for Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, though Real Madrid intend to keep the duo – even after their recent bust-ups.

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Man Utd have triple signing plan

INEOS’ plan is to kickstart the summer window with a statement midfield signing, such as Tonali or Baleba.

They will then follow that up with a cheaper second addition, which could be West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes or Ederson of Atalanta.

There have even been suggestions United might sign a third midfielder, such as Southampton’s Shea Charles.

Michael Carrick looks set to make three transfer demands now he is poised to be given the job permanently.

United have been told to sign a midfield ‘conductor’ who has a ‘higher ceiling than Anderson’.

Plus, United have reportedly made an enquiry for a Greek star in a new transfer claim.