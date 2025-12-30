Man Utd could bring a former star back to Old Trafford

Manchester United would love to re-sign Scott McTominay after admitting they were wrong to let the midfielder leave, according to two sources.

McTominay came through the Man Utd academy before being handed his first-team debut by Jose Mourinho in May 2017. He went on to register 29 goals and eight assists in 255 appearances for United, helping the Red Devils win one FA Cup and one League Cup.

McTominay was often misused at Old Trafford, with numerous managers playing him as a deep-lying midfielder even though he is far better as a box-crashing No 8.

McTominay’s last season at United was his best, as he netted 10 times and saved Erik ten Hag’s job on more than one occasion. Despite this, he was sold to Napoli in a €30million (then £25.7m) deal in August 2024.

The 29-year-old has gone from strength to strength since then, being named Serie A’s MVP last season as they won the Scudetto, while also firing Scotland to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

As per CaughtOffside, United have been stunned by McTominay’s rise in Italy and ‘dream’ of bringing him back to England.

INEOS ‘regret’ their decision to sell the player and are ‘considering’ a move to reunite him with the Old Trafford faithful.

The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur are expressing interest in McTominay, while Arsenal and Newcastle United are ‘monitoring the situation’, too.

CaughtOffside claim Napoli value him at more than £60million and would only sell if an ‘extraordinary offer’ came in.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sources confirm Scott McTominay interest

This report comes after our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively first revealed way back on November 20 that Man Utd and Arsenal are exploring surprise moves to land McTominay.

Our sources state that Ruben Amorim’s side are among several Premier League teams who have sounded out his camp over a prospective move.

We understand Napoli will demand a bigger price to sell McTominay than the £60m fee CaughtOffside suggest. Indeed, Fletcher has reported that ‘any bid below €80m (£70m) would be laughed out of the Napoli boardroom’.

Fletcher also revealed in October that Spurs are targeting an ambitious deal for McTominay.

Man Utd transfer news: Double exit stance; Anderson blow

Meanwhile, we can reveal United’s stances on Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo after they were both linked with Everton.

United are big admirers of Nottingham Forest maestro Elliot Anderson, who is expected to secure a major move in 2026.

But Manchester City are growing in confidence they will beat United to his capture.