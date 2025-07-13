Man Utd told to axe £90m duo as star’s finishing labelled ‘absolutely terrible’

Manchester United have been urged to sell Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana, with a pundit blasting the former and an elite replacement having reportedly been found for the latter.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has told Garnacho he is free to join a new club this summer. That comes after Garnacho criticised Amorim’s decision to leave him out of the starting eleven for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

United have already brought in a replacement for the forward, having paid Wolverhampton Wanderers £62.5million (€72m / $84m) for attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha.

Garnacho was the subject of interest from Chelsea and Napoli in January and those two sides are still keen on him.

Napoli are pushing particularly hard to land the winger, believing he can become a big hit in Italy. They have already had success with the capture of Scott McTominay from United and want to repeat that transfer trick.

Onana’s future at Old Trafford is also uncertain. Sources told TEAMtalk on Thursday that United were planning on keeping Onana as their No 1, but that could change after he suffered a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old is set to miss United’s pre-season preparations and could also be out of action when the Premier League returns, forcing Amorim’s side to consider a replacement signing.

Ex-United full-back Paul Parker has told Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ship Garnacho out amid stinging criticism of the Argentina international.

“Sell the boy. He needs to move on, needs to understand what football is about,” Parker said (via Goal). “Not a game of golf, and you need players around you.

“He needs to look at his game and what he is rather than what he wants to be – he should want to be Garnacho, not the former United winger that plays for Portugal… and have a bit of humanity.”

The pundit continued: “I’d say I have better end product than him. He’s more concerned about trying to score and what he’s going to do after to celebrate than actually scoring a goal. His end product is terrible, absolutely terrible.”

Man Utd ‘need a new goalkeeper’ – Paul Parker

When asked about Onana, Parker added: “I have to say that they do need a new goalkeeper. If they’re going to move forward next season, they need players, fans and everyone to be confident in one of the most important players on the pitch; the goalkeeper.

“Top sides always have a top goalkeeper that they are assured with, and Onana is not that goalkeeper. I can’t see how he’s going to cover up what he did last season, and I just really don’t believe that he can.

“If I don’t believe as someone watching, I worry what the players in the team are thinking. If you don’t believe in your goalkeeper and you’ve got that fear factor, it will cost you.”

If United are to sell Onana this summer, then they would want £30m (€35m / $40.5m). TEAMtalk understands Monaco are interested, though talks have not advanced, while the Saudis could also provide United with a lifeline by signing Onana.

It emerged on Saturday that United are considering a top-class Champions League keeper to replace Onana, though it would be a seriously ambitious move.

Garnacho, meanwhile, has been given a £60m (€70m / $81m) price tag by United.

Earlier this week, reports stated that United are locked in negotiations with Napoli over the 21-year-old’s prospective move. Napoli hope to get him for the reduced price of £45m (€52m / $61m).

The Athletic confirmed on June 30 that United and Chelsea are speaking about Garnacho as they ‘discuss’ two players.

