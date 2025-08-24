Man Utd informed of price hike for next signing after star says ‘YES’

Manchester United must pay an increased fee to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, with Fabrizio Romano detailing the state of play.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer, with Belgian goalkeeper Lammens next on their wish list. Ruben Amorim has Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton in his squad but wants another keeper to provide Andre Onana with stronger competition for the No 1 spot.

United recently opened talks with both Lammens’ camp and Antwerp to try and get the deal over the line.

As per Romano, Antwerp initially demanded €20m (£17m) but have since asked United to up their proposal to €25m (£22m).

“Manchester United remain focused on the opportunity to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the window. The player they want is Senne Lammens at Royal Antwerp,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The player is keen on the move. Contacts took place again today, on Saturday, between United and Antwerp. The two clubs are talking.

“At the moment, [it is] not yet a done deal but [is] advancing as I told you as an exclusive story on Friday.

“The agreement with the player is OK. Club to club negotiations: they started at €17million plus €3m in add-ons to reach the package of €20m.

“Now, Antwerp are asking for something close to €25m for Lammens, so there is negotiation ongoing on the transfer fee, a negotiation on the numbers and the details of the deal. Conversations ongoing for Lammens to United.

“Let me explain again that Lammens to United doesn’t mean that Andre Onana is leaving. Onana remains an important player for United and at the moment there are no concrete [exit] negotiations taking place.

“At the moment there are still no changes around Onana, and so it’s an important situation to explore in the next days because United are going for Lammens as a goalkeeper for present and future.”

Lammens in, Bayindir out for Man Utd?

Instead of Onana leaving, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that intermediaries are ‘working hard’ to find Bayindir a new club, most likely through a loan.

Rivals Manchester City have also been linked with Lammens, but Romano has shut such speculation down while naming Pep Guardiola’s true top target.

It emerged on Friday that Lammens has already ‘said yes’ to joining United.

The 23-year-old has built a great reputation in Belgium and is now eager to bring his talents to the Premier League.

United will try to land a new midfielder alongside Lammens in the final days of the summer window.

They have had an approach for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba rejected and will now turn their attention to Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

