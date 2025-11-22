Manchester United have joined Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Borussia Dortmund frontman Serhou Guirassy, according to a report.

CaughtOffside claim Man Utd, Arsenal and PSG are all ‘eyeing up a potential transfer’ for the Guinea international, who will be available for €50million (£44m / $58m) in January thanks to a release clause in his Dortmund contract. That exit clause can only be triggered by the biggest clubs in the world, understood to be Premier League sides such as Man Utd and Arsenal, plus PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

United and Arsenal are ‘showing interest’ in Guirassy, having been deeply impressed by his sensational scoring feats in Germany.

Serhou Guirassy: The journey so far

Born in France, he spent time at Laval, Lille and AJ Auxerre before joining FC Koln in July 2016

Guirassy struggled to settle as he then returned to France with the likes of Amiens SC and Rennes

He swapped Rennes for Stuttgart in summer 2023 and started to leave a huge impression on big clubs

Dortmund were convinced to sign him for €18m in July 2024

United are described as ‘ones to watch’ as they are weighing up a blockbuster striker move in January. Benjamin Sesko joined in the summer for a huge £74m but has not had the desired impact so far, netting just twice in 12 games.

To make matters worse for Sesko, he is expected to be out for several weeks after suffering a minor knee injury.

Guirassy’s Bundesliga record blows Sesko’s out of the water. In the 2023/24 campaign, when playing for Stuttgart, Guirassy hit 28 league goals in the same amount of matches. Ex-RB Leipzig star Sesko, meanwhile, managed 14 strikes in 31 appearances.

The following season, Guirassy’s first at Dortmund, he netted a further 21 goals in 30 Bundesliga matches and 38 goals across all competitions. Sesko’s record last term stood at 13 goals in 33 league outings and 21 goals in all competitions.

YOUR NEXT READ 🤑 Transfer Debrief: Man Utd plot £250m triple deal; Huge Toney to Tottenham update

Guirassy a ‘world-class’ Man Utd striker target

It is important to note that Sesko is still honing his craft and is expected to become a top-class striker in the future. But Guirassy is a confident No 9 already in the prime of his career, and he was even called ‘world-class’ by Dortmund hero Roman Weidenfeller last season – he could be exactly what United need to fire them back into the top four.

Joshua Zirkzee is also in the squad, but he is gearing up for a January exit as Matheus Cunha is ahead of him in the pecking order.

As the report notes, United will face competition from Arsenal for Guirassy’s capture. The 29-year-old ‘appeals to Arsenal’ due to his ‘clinical style and experience’.

Further afield, PSG are in the market for centre-forward recruits after loaning out Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham Hotspur, and the Parisians see Guirassy as an ‘upgrade’ on Goncalo Ramos.

We revealed last week that United are ‘torn’ over whether to add an elite striker to their squad.

We understand Amorim is keen on signing a ruthless goalscorer to improve his attack, but United are wary about stunting Sesko’s development.

CaughtOffside’s report is not the first to discuss Guirassy’s release clause. It was first revealed by sections of the German media, with Manchester City among the clubs linked on October 24.

Barcelona are also understood to be keeping tabs on Guirassy as they prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski.

United news: Semenyo boost; Anderson latest

Meanwhile, a coach has admitted he will try to convince Antoine Semenyo to move to Old Trafford next year.

United will need to overcome Liverpool, Spurs and City to snare the Bournemouth winger.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is another top target for United, but that move has now gotten more difficult.