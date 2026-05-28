Manchester United are plotting another thrilling summer transfer window, with a journalist claiming up to eight players could arrive at Old Trafford to give Michael Carrick one of the best squads in the world.

Summer 2025 went brilliantly for Man Utd, as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to transform their attack, while also bringing in Senne Lammens as their new goalkeeper. Those four players have all played important roles in United improving under Carrick and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The fact United have returned to Europe’s premier club competition will give them a better chance of landing their main targets this summer.

Having sorted their forward line, United’s next priority is bolstering their midfield, with Manuel Ugarte set to follow Casemiro out of Old Trafford.

But INEOS must also bolster several other areas of Carrick’s squad. And transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested as many as eight new players could be captured in an astonishing window.

“I don’t think you try and break a certain number, you just have to think about your budget,” he told The United Stand.

“It’s just whether they feel like they’re getting value for money, because when you’re doing six, seven, eight signings in a window, there’s a chance that you get a bit fleeced if you’re not careful in the market.

“I know people will say, ‘I just want a number, I want to know that Man United will spend £110m on Sandro Tonali‘, but it’s not that simple.

“They’ll spend above that or below that if they see value in the deal.”

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is poised to become the first signing of Carrick’s permanent spell in charge.

We confirmed on Wednesday that United are ‘advancing’ in talks with Atalanta as they push to snare Ederson for £38m.

Personal terms are already in place, with United adding the final details to the Brazilian’s new contract.

According to Italian source Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils will ‘further pursue’ Newcastle United star Tonali once the Ederson deal is finalised.

Man Utd know Elliot Anderson is close to joining rivals Manchester City and instead want Tonali to partner Ederson in midfield next season.

TMW reported over the weekend that United are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ with Newcastle for Tonali, who is rated at €100m (£87m).

In addition to Tonali, West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes is another key midfield target for Carrick’s side.

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Man Utd to make wholesale squad changes

After capturing two midfielders, Man Utd are expected to hunt a new left winger, left-back and centre-half.

A right-back, centre-forward and goalkeeper could also join depending on departures and finances.

The sales of players such as Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana and Ugarte will help United to raise funds for those pursuits.

They have also lowered the wage bill by allowing the contracts of Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia to expire, while Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli permanently for £38m.

In terms of specific targets for those aforementioned positions, United love Morgan Rogers as he can thrive as either a left winger or No 10.

Other potential left wing targets include Iliman Ndiaye, Yan Diomande and Rafael Leao.

At left-back, United would love to prise Lewis Hall away from Newcastle. But the Magpies will do all they can to keep the 21-year-old talent.