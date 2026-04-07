Man Utd tracking award-winning star who stunned Arsenal as Wilcox role revealed

Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Southampton star Shea Charles, according to a report, with Old Trafford director of football Jason Wilcox crucial to any potential transfer talks.

Charles made headlines on Saturday when he netted a dramatic late winner for Championship club Southampton against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The central midfielder showed great composure to pick out the bottom corner in the 85th minute, booking Southampton’s place in the last four.

Charles is only 22 years old but is starring in the Championship, having made 24 league appearances either side of a hamstring injury.

He has a very bright future and could soon bring his talents back to the Premier League.

The Daily Mail report that Man Utd and Everton are among the top clubs ‘scouting’ Charles ahead of making potential moves.

Man Utd are known to be on the hunt for Casemiro’s successor and are considering top-quality options such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali.

As the Red Devils need two new midfielders, they could land a cheaper star after one of Anderson, Wharton or Tonali, which is where Charles may come in.

Southampton value the Northern Ireland international at £20million. His contract expires in June 2027, which might help to facilitate an exit.

We can confirm the Daily Mail’s information that Everton are keen on Charles.

The report adds that Charles has also impressed two other Premier League sides, plus an Italian club.

Wilcox could prove key to United beating other teams to Charles. Wilcox signed Charles from Manchester City for £11m in 2023, when he was working as Southampton’s director of football.

The United chief remains a big admirer of the youngster and could reunite with him at Old Trafford this summer, if scouts return positive reports.

That is certainly likely to be the case, as Charles was named Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Year last season following an exceptional campaign.

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