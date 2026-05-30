Man Utd to contact 629-goal ‘superstar’ striker as FIVE targets named

Manchester United hold firm plans of landing a new centre-forward this summer, with Polish legend Robert Lewandowski on their five-strong shortlist, as per a report.

Man Utd overhauled their attacking options last summer by capturing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Central midfield is their priority heading into the upcoming summer transfer window, but United may splash out on a new striker, too.

Joshua Zirkzee needs to be sold as he is not good enough to provide Sesko with serious competition and cover. If United want to get back to winning Premier League titles, they need another top-quality No 9.

CaughtOffside claim Zirkzee is ‘expected’ to be axed, triggering an ‘attacking rebuild’ at Old Trafford.

While the Dutchman could return to Italy with either Juventus or Roma, United are looking to contact five possible replacements.

Incredibly, Lewandowski is one player who could be approached after confirmation he will leave Barcelona this summer.

Lewandowski may be 37 years of age, but he remains one of the world’s deadliest strikers when fit. Indeed, the report describes him as a ‘short-term superstar’ option for United, drawing similarities with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s successful spell at the club.

United signing Lewandowski would be a major coup, even if he is past his best. The Bundesliga and LaLiga champion has netted a phenomenal 629 goals in 869 appearances throughout his career, which includes 120 strikes for Barca and 344 for Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen is a ‘dream’ solution for the Red Devils as they hold long-term interest in him.

Osimhen, aged 27, is at the peak of his powers, and many would argue he should be playing in a bigger league.

United capturing the Nigeria ace could turn them into ‘genuine title challengers’, though they would need to offer Gala a whopping €150m (£130m) first.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is viewed as a ‘sensible’ option for United as he will cost £40m and is already ‘proven’ in England’s top flight.

Mateta would also be less likely to affect Sesko’s long-term development than Osimhen.

Dusan Vlahovic and Eli Junior Kroupi are the two other names who make up United’s shortlist.

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Man Utd searching for deadly new striker

Vlahovic will command big wages, like Lewandowski and Osimhen, but he could be available for free if Juventus fail to extend his contract.

The Serbian is known to be keen on moving to the Premier League, and United could give him the big transfer he is looking for.

Kroupi, meanwhile, has stunned United recruitment chiefs by scoring 13 league goals for Bournemouth this season, despite being only 19 years old.

Kroupi could develop into a world-class star at United with the right surroundings and minutes.

But Bournemouth look set to demand at least £80m for the Frenchman as they are desperate to keep him this summer.

If Kroupi were to leave the Vitality Stadium, then Manchester City appears a more likely destination than United. We revealed on Friday that City have begun talks with Kroupi’s entourage.

Returning to United, an INEOS official has reportedly been sent to Portugal to ‘enquire’ about a Brazilian winger.

The Red Devils are trying to sign a West Ham United star but remain £30m shy of his price tag.