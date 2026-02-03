Manchester United have reportedly cooled their pursuit of a new striker after Benjamin Sesko impressed club chiefs, while those at INEOS are debating whether to offer one of his team-mates a new contract.

Man Utd replaced Rasmus Hojlund last summer by signing Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £66million plus £8m in potential add-ons. Sesko had been heavily linked with Arsenal over the previous 12 months, but the Gunners signing Viktor Gyokeres instead allowed United to swoop in.

Sesko has been compared to Erling Haaland in the past and is understood to have elite potential, but it has taken him time to make his mark at Old Trafford.

He scored just twice in his first 16 Premier League appearances for United, which saw fans blast him.

However, Sesko netted a brilliant late winner against Fulham on Sunday, a goal which is expected to kickstart his United career.

According to the i Paper’s United correspondent, Pete Hall, INEOS had kept the door open for a summer striker signing amid Sesko’s early struggles.

But Sesko has worked hard behind the scenes to impress United coaches and ensure he is not labelled an expensive flop.

The 22-year-old has won over club officials, and his strike against Fulham was another indication he will come good for United.

Due to these factors, United have supposedly shelved plans to land a new centre-forward this summer, instead focusing entirely on their midfield revamp.

It emerged earlier on Tuesday that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is ‘bound for Manchester’ this summer, but whether he will join United or Manchester City remains to be seen.

Hall’s report includes an update on the future of defender Harry Maguire, who has entered the final few months of his United contract.

Man Utd must make difficult Harry Maguire decision

Hall states that the United board is split over whether to hand Maguire fresh terms. The centre-back is highly regarded for his professionalism, his role in the mini-revival under Michael Carrick, and his influence on younger players.

Some executives feel Maguire’s leadership is important in a squad lacking experienced stars, though others are not entirely convinced over a new contract.

United have yet to make a final decision on the Englishman’s future. We revealed last week that Maguire is prioritising United over other clubs, though he cannot wait forever.

Maguire is understood to be picking up interest from Premier League and Italian sides due to his potential availability on a free transfer.

Man Utd transfer news: Ronaldo truth; player ‘fuming’

Meanwhile, shock reports have suggested Cristiano Ronaldo could join United for a third time amid speculation he will leave Al-Nassr.

We asked our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, to provide clarity on Ronaldo’s situation, and on a prospective return to Old Trafford.

United director of football Jason Wilcox has reportedly left a player ‘fuming’ after blocking his exit on deadline day.