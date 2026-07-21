Man Utd want new striker in sublime triple deal with superstar among SIX targets

Manchester United are aiming to make three more signings this summer, with a new centre-forward on their wish list, according to a trusted source.

So far this summer, Man Utd have brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson. Santos and Tielemans will help to revamp their midfield, Darlow will act as backup for first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens, while 18-year-old winger Thompson will help to future-proof their attacking options.

After missing out on midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, United were forced to pivot towards Ederson of Atalanta. But the Brazilian failed a medical, which saw the Red Devils enter talks for Santos and Tielemans instead.

They paid Chelsea £50m for Santos and activated Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa, managing to sign both players for the same price Tottenham Hotspur paid for Fernandes (£85m).

The Athletic’s latest Dealsheet confirms that United are currently priorisiting the addition of a third central midfielder to complete their rebuild in the centre of the park.

Michael Carrick’s side want a ‘combative player capable of covering large distances’.

They love Alex Scott, but Bournemouth will not sell this summer even though the English talent has rejected the offer of a new contract.

Roma star Manu Kone has emerged as a key midfield target for United, and they have opened formal talks to kickstart a possible deal.

United could make it an impressive triple deal by also capturing a new striker and left-back.

The Athletic write: ‘United are looking at centre-forward too. Benjamin Sesko is still returning to full fitness after his shin injury, and did not travel to Finland.’

Joshua Zirkzee is Sesko’s current backup, but the Dutchman is expected to head back to Italy this summer as he has struggled at Old Trafford so far.

CaughtOffside claimed on May 30 that Galatasaray goal machine Victor Osimhen is United’s ‘dream’ target to hand Carrick an elite No 9.

However, he will cost huge money, as Galatasaray want €150m (£128m) to sell.

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Man Utd searching for new striker

At the time, United were credited with interest in Robert Lewandowski, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eli Junior Kroupi and Dusan Vlahovic, too.

But Lewandowski is no longer an option as he has since joined MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

On June 26, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed Danny Welbeck and Ivan Toney are two experienced strikers INEOS chiefs are considering to help out Sesko.

The Athletic add that the captures of a new left winger and centre-half have fallen down United’s to-do list in recent weeks.

They will allow Marcus Rashford to return to the first-team squad for pre-season, and he could become Carrick’s first-choice left winger if no club comes forward with a suitable bid.

United officials believe left-back is a position that needs strengthening more urgently than centre-back, as Luke Shaw may struggle to play both Premier League and Champions League games next season.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether United will sign Crysencio Summerville or Iliman Ndiaye.