There have been some claims that Manchester United would like to sign all three of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton – but inside Old Trafford there is very much an acceptance that will simply not be possible.

Even signing one of those players would be considered a big step forward and the club seem to know this is going to be a very difficult and important period in trying to do that.

We have reported how they have begun to look into alternate plans for January and that is because there has very much been a growing feeling that their three top targets are so hard to sign. Clubs don’t want to sell but also the valuations are very high.

Baleba has been a target since last summer but he failed to shine when his Brighton side took on United earlier in the season.

His poor performance at the Theatre of Dreams helped United bosses decide they won’t try to sign him at a time when he is rated at £100million by Brighton.

They are having to rethink options for January, with Anderson and Wharton off limits for now too.

There is a sense of realism about what is achievable, but they are working very hard to make something happen, because their midfield is beginning to look more exposed recently.

We have reported how United have growing concerns over Casemiro and would like a new midfield option for Bruno Fernandes.

Fourth midfield target misses Man Utd chance

Monday’s game between Wolves and United was set to become an audition for Joao Gomes to earn a move to Old Trafford – but a yellow card ban means he misses out.

Gomes is one of the players they are interested in at a time when they are having to explore the market thoroughly, but now he will miss his own chance to shine against United at a time when he is considering a transfer.

Wolves do not want to lose Gomes in mid-season and are planning a mini splurge in the market to try to salvage their season.

But sources say Gomes is starting to consider whether he should push for a move if a big club comes knocking.

Wolves host United at Molineux next week still searching for their first win of the season – and United officials were keen to keep a close eye on how he fared against their own midfield. But he picked up a booking on Wednesday and is now forced to sit out the game.

United are exploring opportunities and are still keeping an open mind on Gomes, but need convincing he will sufficiently upgrade them.

