£140m TRIPLE Man Utd deal boosted as INEOS move into pole position

Manchester United now have a much better chance of signing a midfielder, according to a report, while they have also made a new approach for a second target.

Man Utd have made midfield recruits a priority this summer as Casemiro has been allowed to leave on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte is due to be sold. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is their top pick, though Manchester City are leading the race for him.

This has seen United turn their attention to alternative stars such as Carlos Baleba, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali…

Triple Man Utd plan explained

The Daily Mail’s United correspondent, Chris Wheeler, revealed recently that United have allocated £140-150million to land three midfielders in the summer.

£80m of that will go towards an elite successor for Casemiro, with Brighton’s Baleba the No 1 candidate as things stand.

United will spend a further £40m on a replacement for Ugarte. West Ham’s Fernandes, and Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams, are being eyed for that role.

Wheeler added that United could even spend another £20m on a third midfielder, with Southampton’s Shea Charles under consideration. And the Manchester Evening News report that Charles is now far more likely to leave Southampton this summer.

Southampton have been thrown out of the play-offs after admitting to spying on Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Oxford United this season.

Southampton will now have to consider suitable offers for Charles as the 22-year-old appears ready to step up to the Premier League.

Charles, who developed in Man City’s academy, has proven himself to be a match-winner this term. He netted a dramatic late winner against Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals, before scoring in extra time against Boro to send Southampton to Wembley – only for the ridiculous spying scandal to ruin his Premier League dreams.

There has also been an update on fellow midfielder Mateus Fernandes…

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‘Enquiry’ made

We can reveal United have made a new ‘enquiry’ for Fernandes and are now firmly leading the pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Our sources state that United are extremely keen for Fernandes to add fresh dynamism to their midfield, and that the player himself would love to move to Old Trafford.

He idolises United captain Bruno Fernandes and wants to test himself in the Champions League.

West Ham currently value the younger Fernandes at a huge £80m, but we understand that price will drop dramatically if they are relegated to the Championship.

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all interested in Fernandes, too. Crucially, however, Man Utd are best-placed to complete the deal.

Newcastle make sale decision

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is personally targeting Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, though the transfer appears difficult at this stage.

The Chronicle report that Newcastle want to keep full-backs Hall and Tino Livramento for ‘years to come’.

Newcastle have entered contract talks with Livramento, with Hall next on their list.

The latter is highly likely to be open to such discussions as he grew up supporting Newcastle through family connections.

Wilcox wants Hall to replace Tyrell Malacia in the Man Utd squad and eventually become Luke Shaw’s successor at left-back.

Man Utd may have to pursue other options such as Nathaniel Brown, Tyrick Mitchell and Antonee Robinson instead, with Newcastle holding firm over Hall.