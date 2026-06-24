Spectacular £200m Man Utd triple signing to be unlocked by flop’s sale

Manchester United are optimistic about snaring three new midfielders this summer, with the Red Devils reportedly set to pick between two targets after Manuel Ugarte’s exit is finalised.

So far this summer, Man Utd have allowed Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia to leave on free transfers, while also agreeing a £35million deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Strengthening central midfield is a priority for INEOS ahead of the 2026-27 season, and they swooped for Ederson after being stunned by Elliot Anderson’s £120-125m price tag.

West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes could follow Ederson to Old Trafford, as Man Utd know he wants to play alongside his idol, Bruno Fernandes.

However, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all interested in West Ham’s Fernandes, too. Indeed, we revealed on Wednesday morning that Spurs are making progress on a potential deal, denting Man Utd’s hopes.

West Ham want £80-85m for the 21-year-old Portuguese, whereas Spurs will start the bidding at £75m.

According to Man Utd reporter Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, Michael Carrick’s side remain favourites to land Fernandes, despite Spurs making a strong play.

Madrid ‘expect him to join United’, and ‘sources in Portugal still anticipate a move to United for Fernandes’.

The report adds that United will ‘have the funds to move for a third midfielder’ if they ‘can shift Ugarte‘.

United agreed a £50.5m deal to sign Ugarte in August 2024, and they ‘are prepared to accept a small loss’ to sell him this summer.

Ruben Amorim has been tipped to reunite with the Uruguayan at AC Milan, as the Italian giants have overtaken Galatasaray in the race to sign him.

As per Luckhurst, Bournemouth maestro Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘viewed as attainable options’ if Ugarte’s exit gives them enough money to capture a third midfielder.

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Man Utd to pick between Scott, Baleba – report

Baleba is valued at £80m, and a transfer at that price could see United spend around £200m to transform their engine room with the arrivals of the Cameroonian, Ederson and Fernandes. Scott, meanwhile, will cost £60m.

We revealed on June 11 that United were considering a move for Baleba after deciding to exit the chase for Anderson.

They agreed personal terms with Baleba last summer but were put off by his £100m price tag, which has subsequently dropped.

United will have to overcome rivals Liverpool if they opt to pursue Scott. Andoni Iraola wants new club Liverpool to reunite him with his former Bournemouth ace.

Reports have even suggested that Curtis Jones already knows Liverpool could bid for Scott as his replacement at Anfield.