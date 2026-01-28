Manchester United are making progress as they look to sign three exciting young players including Republic of Ireland starlet Ike Manjor, according to reports.

Man Utd have worked hard to bring in some of the best teenagers around since 2024, including Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Diego Leon and Samuel Lusale. While INEOS are intent on bringing the biggest trophies back to Old Trafford immediately, they also want to ensure the future of the team is bright.

United are now eyeing their next set of hugely talented young stars, which includes Cork City’s Manjor.

According to Irish journalist Conor McEvoy, Manjor is ‘currently on trial’ at United.

The 16-year-old was recently spotted in a video training with United’s U18s, and McEvoy has confirmed Manjor is being assessed by coaches at Carrington.

The centre-back is being chased by ‘a number of Premier League clubs’, but it is United who have taken concrete steps to win the race for his signature.

Rennes striker Mohamed Kader Meite is also being pursued by United. It emerged on Sunday that United have ‘ambushed’ the race for the France U21 star, who is also a target for Crystal Palace and Al-Hilal.

Reports suggest Al-Hilal have offered Rennes €40m (£35m / $47m), though Kader Meite is not convinced about a move to the Middle East.

The Guardian’s Ed Aarons has confirmed that United ‘have held talks with the player’s entourage’ as they ‘step up’ their interest.

Man Utd could spend €36.4m on two teenagers

According to an update from Ouest-France, United have been told a bid worth €30m (£26m / $36m) will be enough to prise Kader Meite away from Rennes.

Sport Witness add that United are also in ‘direct contact’ with Ecuadorian outfit LDU Quito over the prospective signing of Ederson Castillo.

Futbol Ecuador first reported on United’s interest in the midfielder on December 30, revealing that LDU Quito have set his price tag at €6.4m (£5.6m / $7.7m).

United have not been put off by that fee and are thought to be in talks with LDU Quito officials over a deal.

17-year-old Castillo has also been linked with Bayern Munich, but United have taken centre stage for a possible deal, just like with Manjor and Kader Meite.

