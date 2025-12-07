Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing both Tyler Adams and Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, while our sources have revealed which club is leading the race for the latter.

Bournemouth sold the likes of Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi over the summer, and they had to face approaches for Semenyo, too. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both enquired about the winger, though Bournemouth managed to tie him down to fresh terms.

But January could be another transfer window in which Bournemouth are raided, as Semenyo’s new contract includes a £65million (€74.5m / $87m) release clause.

United have reignited their interest in Semenyo, and he could be joined at Old Trafford by central midfielder Adams.

According to the Daily Mail, United have internally ‘discussed’ the possibility of signing Adams next year.

The 26-year-old is United’s latest target as they search for Casemiro’s replacement in the No 6 role.

Since returning from a back injury towards the start of last season, Adams has established himself as one of Bournemouth’s top performers.

He excels at winning back possession through duels and tackles, while he is also composed on the ball. Adams’ superb defensive intelligence allows team-mates such as Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier to thrive in attack.

Adams’ strong performances have left a big impression on United scouts, and the Red Devils are debating whether to open transfer talks next month.

United have pivoted towards cheaper midfielders such as Adams, Joao Gomes and Conor Gallagher after learning Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are off limits in January, as sources recently confirmed to us.

Carlos Baleba has been linked with United too, though they have cooled their interest in the 21-year-old due to his dip in form.

Adams’ exact price tag has yet to emerge, though Bournemouth would want to make a profit on the £23m they paid Leeds United for him in August 2023.

Man Utd battling Man City, Tottenham for Antoine Semenyo

Returning to Semenyo, sources state that Man Utd are seriously considering triggering his January exit clause.

Ruben Amorim’s side captured Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer, but they still want to add Semenyo to their attack as well.

With Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to leave for AFCON, signing Semenyo could be crucial to United climbing the Premier League table and qualifying for Europe. Semenyo represents Ghana internationally, though they surprisingly failed to qualify for AFCON.

United face competition from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool for the in-form attacker.

It is City in particular they will need to overcome to sign Semenyo, as Fraser Fletcher reported for us on Tuesday that Pep Guardiola’s side are frontrunners.

After learning that City have made contact for Semenyo, Liverpool have instead to decided to pursue Real Madrid ace Rodrygo.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have installed Semenyo as their No 1 January target to improve their unreliable forward line.

It is unclear at this stage exactly where the 25-year-old would like to go, though Ghana boss Otto Addo insists he should ‘take the next step’ in the near future.

United news: Romano on Amorim sack; target in contract talks

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has analysed whether Amorim is safe in his job.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been named as one potential replacement for Amorim.

We understand his contract talks with Palace have hit a critical junction.