Manchester United remain big admirers of Southampton gem Tyler Dibling and could launch a big-money bid for him this summer, according to a trusted journalist, with Bundesliga clubs told why they will likely miss out on a deal.

Dibling enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25, emerging as one of Southampton’s best players amid their poor Premier League campaign. Saints were relegated to the Championship after picking up just 12 points, but right winger Dibling dazzled a host of top scouts with his exciting performances and ability to ghost past opponents like they weren’t there.

His record of four goals and three assists in 38 appearances is certainly not breathtaking, but Dibling proved he can take on experienced Premier League defenders with relative ease to set up goalscoring opportunities.

The 19-year-old loves to cut inside on his stronger left foot, while he caused Diogo Dalot all sorts of problems when Southampton lost 3-1 to Man Utd in January.

Numerous outlets have credited United with strong interest in Dibling, with club chiefs Jason Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to install an excellent British core at Old Trafford.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided the latest on the England U21 international’s situation.

He has stated that Southampton have yet to receive a concrete offer for Dibling, but that could arrive in the coming weeks as United are among ‘many’ clubs who have made ‘enquiries’.

Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are all interested in landing the highly rated talent.

Southampton would ideally like to receive €65million (£56m / $76m) when selling their academy graduate, though Plettenberg has suggested a deal could be struck for the lower price of €55m (£47m / $64.5m).

Plettenberg has also provided quotes from former West Ham technical director Tim Steidten. He has heaped praise on Dibling’s style of play and tipped a Premier League club such as Man Utd to win the race due to the big finances involved.

“He is an outstanding player – with that street football mentality, that special dynamism,” Steidten said. “He is a player who can suddenly stop, turn, and accelerate again.

“His first touch is exceptional. He has immense potential. I believe he will end up being too expensive for a German club, which is why I think he will move within England.”

READ NEXT 🔴⚫⚪ Monster striker to sacrifice £115k a week to join Man Utd in stunning move

£100m Tyler Dibling price has dropped

When first learning of interest in Dibling, Southampton gave him a whopping £100m (€116m / $136m) price tag. But they have since been forced to lower their demands due to being relegated.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 15 that both Man Utd and Liverpool are in the race to sign Dibling.

We understand the teenager is keen on joining an elite club and taking the next step in his career, though he is grounded and will not cause problems to force through a Southampton exit.

Sources reiterated on July 1 that Dibling could depart St Mary’s as part of Will Still’s summer exodus, with other players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker-Peters and Taylor Harwood-Bellis also in line to move on.

Dibling’s potential suitors are not wanting to pay £55-60m for him and want to wait to see if Southampton will lower their asking price further.

Man Utd transfer news: Garnacho latest; two more exits

Meanwhile, United are initiating a fire sale to try and drum up funds as they look to potentially sign Dibling and a new striker after Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are negotiating Alejandro Garnacho’s exit with a club who have just insulted them.

While United could also take a £75m hit when selling two flops.

On the incoming front, the Red Devils are starting to sweat over their prospects of bringing in Bryan Mbeumo.

And now it has emerged that Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa creates a potentially critical problem for United in their chase for Mbeumo, and with a race against time now underway.

POLL: United’s best signing from a different Prem club (last 10 years)