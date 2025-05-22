A former Manchester United star has explained why Ruben Amorim’s side should initiate a shock move for Darwin Nunez, amid claims he has already struck an ‘agreement’ to leave Liverpool.

Nunez became Liverpool’s most expensive player of all time when he joined from Benfica for £64million plus £21m in potential add-ons in June 2022. Liverpool had been convinced to sign the striker after he netted a very impressive 34 goals in 41 appearances during his final season in Portugal.

Things have not worked out for Nunez on Merseyside, however. His finishing has been frustrating and he has failed to convince Arne Slot of his ability this season.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on April 25 that Liverpool are ready to sell the 25-year-old to help fund the signing of a more reliable centre-forward. Brighton’s Joao Pedro is one player they are looking at as a potential replacement.

Former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke thinks the Red Devils should take a punt on Nunez, despite his problems at Liverpool.

“I’m a big fan of his. I think that I could understand why Liverpool would want to change him,” the pundit said (via Metro), prior to United’s limp display against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

“He’s not quite lived up to expectations and sometimes a new start might be a good thing for a player, rather than being there and just being another number and getting game time occasionally.

“What I see is an individual wanting a platform to become the top man at the football club. He’s not going to get that with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk and the other players who they have there.

“I think for me personally if I was United, I know the Liverpool and the Man United thing is a bit of a rift there, but I look beyond that.

“I look at the young man who has a good presence, who has a little bit of zest in him, who’s got all ingredients to be even better than what he’s actually producing at the minute.

“He’s still at a good age. He’s now been in England for the last three years or so. He understands English culture.

“What he’s expecting I think is a new beginning. If I were looking at him from the outside, that is somebody I would take upon to bring aggression. You’d be the top man or one of the top men at Man United.

“If he wants to go there, you give me something. And I think he will score more goals at Man United than at Liverpool.”

Darwin Nunez to Man Utd would be huge surprise

United are in the market for a new No 9 as Amorim wants a more experienced striker than Rasmus Hojlund to lead his forward line.

United swooping for Nunez would be controversial for several reasons, though. First of all, the two clubs rarely negotiate transfers as they are such bitter rivals.

Indeed, the last player to move directly between the two sides was Phil Chisnall all the way back in 1964.

Plus, United fans would likely be angry to see Nunez join as he is so erratic in front of goal and would not improve their attack.

Both Amorim and the club’s supporters would rather United chiefs move for Sporting CP talisman Viktor Gyokeres or Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

Despite Yorke’s advice, Nunez is edging closer to leaving England altogether. Reports in the Spanish media claim there is a ‘verbal agreement’ in place for him to join Atletico Madrid.

Another possible destination is Saudi Arabia as those clubs have the financial power to offer Liverpool big money for his services.

