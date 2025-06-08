Manchester United have been recommended the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma as they prepare to let three forwards move on.

Man Utd have made Matheus Cunha their first signing of the summer transfer window, with the Brazilian having joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5million. The Red Devils are now plotting a sensational double deal for Brentford talisman Bryan Mbeumo and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

United have increased their offer for Mbeumo after Brentford rejected their opening gambit. United are moving quickly to agree a deal for the Cameroon international amid speculation they could face competition for him from a Premier League rival.

United are also ramping up efforts to make Gyokeres their new centre-forward following fresh talks between him and Ruben Amorim.

The Swede would reportedly prefer to join Arsenal if given the choice, but it is United who are frontrunners to land him.

Gary Pallister thinks his former club United should initiate a move for Brighton winger Mitoma after possible deals for Mbeumo and Gyokeres.

“I don’t think you can ever have enough attacking options and we have seen what Kaoru Mitoma can do in the Premier League,” Pallister said (via Metro).

“Marcus Rashford might be leaving the club and Amad Diallo was the only forward hitting his top level before he got injured, the club needs backup in those areas.

“If Mitoma is available then I’d like to see him at Old Trafford, he can make an impact.”

Even with the potential arrivals of Mbeumo and Gyokeres, United may need yet more reinforcements in attack as several players are up for sale.

Rashford has no future at United while Amorim is there and is pushing for a move to Barcelona. Inter Milan have also been credited with interest in him.

Alejandro Garnacho has been told to find a new club by Amorim, too. Fabrizio Romano has discussed where Garnacho might go next.

Reports in Italy claim Inter are advancing in talks with striker Rasmus Hojlund, who looks set to be replaced by Gyokeres.

Carragher dazzled by Kaoru Mitoma

While Mitoma generally likes to operate out wide, he is a great playmaker and could therefore shine in one of the two No 10 roles under Amorim.

The 28-year-old scored an outstanding goal against Chelsea in February, bringing a long pass down with superb control before guiding the ball into the far corner.

Jamie Carragher said of the goal on commentary: “The touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season, wow.

“The finish isn’t bad either. Look at that.

“That’s Messi-like. And I don’t say that lightly… that was pure genius.”

United could face competition from three clubs if they take up Pallister’s advice and enter the frame for Mitoma.

TEAMtalk revealed on April 14 that Liverpool are admirers of the Japan ace and are on alert in case Brighton decide to sell him this summer.

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been linked with him since then, too.

