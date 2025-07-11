Manchester United are ready to pay Sporting CP’s demands as they look to beat Arsenal to the sensational signing of Viktor Gyokeres, a journalist has claimed, though Ruben Amorim has inadvertently caused an issue with the transfer.

Gyokeres has told Sporting he will never play for the club again after they went back on a gentlemen’s agreement allowing him to leave for €70million (£61m / $82m) this summer. The Portuguese giants are now holding out for €80m (£69m / $93.5m) before letting their talisman leave.

The striker and his agent are understood to be furious as they thought Sporting would be amicable about the player’s exit. Gyokeres feels he has done plenty for the club, having fired them to consecutive league titles and this year’s Portuguese Cup.

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Gyokeres, having agreed a five-year contract with him and held several rounds of talks with Sporting.

But recent reports in Portugal have stated that the move could ‘collapse’ as Arsenal are struggling to forge an agreement with Sporting. They have supposedly had a new bid rejected as it has not met Sporting’s demand for an initial payment of €70m.

Those reports predicted Man Utd to give the Sweden star a ‘lifeline’ and swoop in to rescue him from Sporting if Arsenal cannot offer the deal required.

Portuguese reporter Pedro Sousa has told Record that United are ready to pay the €70m plus €10m needed to appease Gyokeres’ current club.

Although Sousa has cast doubt over whether Sporting president Frederico Varandas would be willing to do business with Amorim after he left the club for United last season.

“There are clubs that want to pay €70m plus €10m. Manchester United would pay €70m plus €10m tomorrow, but I don’t know if he [Varandas] is still answering the phone to Ruben Amorim,” the journalist said (via Sport Witness).

“I believe that if Ruben Amorim ever wants to talk about this, he’ll confirm that he didn’t even play because there was no chance.”

Arsenal on pole for Viktor Gyokeres but Man Utd lurking

While Gyokeres has given his priority to Arsenal, sources revealed to TEAMtalk on June 25 that the 27-year-old has told United he would still be keen to join them this summer.

United cannot offer Gyokeres European football but such a move would allow him to reunite with Amorim after the pair struck up a great relationship at Sporting.

Amorim is on the hunt for an elite goalscorer to replace Rasmus Hojlund and Gyokeres would certainly fit the bill, having netted an incredible 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting.

But United signing Gyokeres will likely hinge on whether Arsenal can strike an agreement of their own.

