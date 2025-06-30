Man Utd learn staggering true cost of blockbuster Viktor Gyokeres deal amid ‘matter of time’ claim

It is ‘only a matter of time’ before Viktor Gyokeres leaves Sporting CP and Manchester United are pushing hard to beat the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to his signing, according to reports, while his actual cost could soar past the €100m mark.

Gyokeres is determined to leave Sporting this summer as he wants to elevate his career by joining a giant of European football. The striker has told Sporting he will never play for the club again after they allegedly went back on a gentlemen’s agreement that would have seen him depart for €70million (£60m / $82m).

Gyokeres is preparing to join a new team, but the price will be the key factor.

Sporting have been tipped to raise their asking price to €80m (£68.5m / $94m) after another sensational season for Gyokeres in which he netted 54 goals in 52 appearances.

While Sporting are ‘adamant’ they will receive €80m before letting the goal machine leave, interested clubs think a deal for a cheaper price is there to be done.

‘It is only a matter of time before Gyokeres leaving Sporting’, as per the latest from CaughtOffside.

Gyokeres’ potential suitors believe his public falling out with Sporting president Frederico Varandas will force the Portuguese champions to lower their demands as the summer transfer window rolls on.

Otherwise, Sporting risk upsetting the harmony in their squad and losing out on Gyokeres’ huge transfer value.

CaughtOffside add that when Gyokeres’ big wage demands on a five-year contract are factored in, he will likely cost a total package of €130m (£111m / $152m).

The report also reveals that PSG, Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid are tracking the Swede’s situation, while previous outlets have named Juve as being huge admirers of him.

But the race is mainly down to Man Utd and Arsenal as things stand. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Gyokeres has informed United he is keen on joining them this summer even without European football.

It was previously thought that Gyokeres was prioritising a switch to Arsenal, though he has since softened his stance on joining United.

While the Red Devils cannot offer Champions League football, Gyokeres has a great relationship with Ruben Amorim from their time together at Sporting. He believes Amorim will get United back in the top six next term and eventually back in the conversation for major honours.

United leading Viktor Gyokeres race despite Arsenal bids – report

The Mirror claimed on Friday that United are ‘in pole position’ to snare the 27-year-old, with Amorim in regular talks with him.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, though, has stated that Gyokeres ‘will be an Arsenal player’. It is developing into a fierce transfer battle with both Premier League giants eager to make Gyokeres their new No 9.

BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel recently named RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as Arsenal’s first choice in the centre-forward position. Mokbel also suggested that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta could be using the talks with Gyokeres to get Sesko to accept a lower salary.

Sesko’s wage demands have caused issues in talks with Arsenal, but if they iron out those details then United will be primed to land Gyokeres.

According to the Portuguese press, Arsenal have made bids worth £47m and £51m for Gyokeres. These have both been rejected by Sporting.

United know what they need to do to hand Amorim his ideal transfer target. A £55-60m bid for Gyokeres would open negotiations with Sporting, and then it will be down to United to get the best possible deal.

