Manchester United are edging closer to completing a thrilling deal for Viktor Gyokeres, with the centre-forward having greenlit a move and an opening bid having been prepared after work from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Gyokeres was tipped to follow Ruben Amorim to Man Utd in January after the coach had left Sporting CP earlier in the season. Amorim ended such speculation as he did not wish to weaken his former side straight away.

When asked about the striker recently, Amorim hinted he would not be arriving at Old Trafford this summer due to his ambition of playing in the Champions League.

However, it has emerged in the last few days that Gyokeres has performed a U-turn on that stance, and he is now looking to help United get back to their former glory.

United may have lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, but that is not putting off the Sweden star as he believes in Amorim’s project.

With Arsenal prioritising a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, United have been cleared to enter formal negotiations with Sporting for Gyokeres.

According to an update from The Sun, United are ‘ready to win the race for Gyokeres’.

The Red Devils are poised to launch a £60million (€71m / $81m) bid for Gyokeres as they look to wrap up a deal before Arsenal potentially change their minds.

Both Amorim and United part-owner Ratcliffe have approved the transfer. Plus, United expect this offer to be accepted as Sporting have lowered their demands this season due to the 27-year-old’s desire to move on.

The report explains how Ratcliffe’s ‘brutal’ cost-cutting measures have ‘started to pay off’, as they have saved enough money to swoop for Gyokeres.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have been widely criticised in recent months for making staff redundant, cutting charity expenditure and ending Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassadorial role, among other tough decisions. But their total operating expenses have dropped by £41.6m (€49m / $56m) since last year and this has boosted their transfer kitty.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Man Utd move

This update comes after Gyokeres reportedly ‘said yes’ to joining United on Friday, having been convinced during talks with Amorim.

United had initially been hoping to make Liam Delap their new No 9, only for him to join Chelsea instead as they can offer Champions League football.

But this could end up being a blessing in disguise if United snare Gyokeres. The latter is one of the most fearsome strikers in the world right now, having scored a remarkable 97 goals in 102 matches since joining Sporting in July 2023.

It is shaping up to be a stunning summer window for United as they have already brought in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and are in talks for Bryan Mbeumo alongside Gyokeres.

They increased their bid for Mbeumo on Friday night, with Brentford already sounding out replacements.

United could face competition from a Premier League rival for Mbeumo’s signature, though.

