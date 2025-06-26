Man Utd get stunning double Viktor Gyokeres boost as Liverpool links shut down in dramatic twist

There have been two positive updates on the chances of Manchester United signing Viktor Gyokeres this summer, with the striker making his desire known and a report cooling links with rivals Liverpool.

Gyokeres was heavily linked with a transfer away from Sporting CP last summer after netting 43 goals in 50 games across all competitions. However, he remained in Portugal as no club was willing to match his huge €100million (£85m / $117m) price tag.

Gyokeres has been in even deadlier form since then, finishing the 2024/25 campaign with an incredible 54 goals in 52 appearances.

The 27-year-old has told Sporting he is looking to leave this summer as he feels it is the perfect time to take the next step in his career and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

There was understood to be a gentleman’s agreement between Gyokeres and Sporting allowing him to leave for €70m (£60m / $82m). But the Portuguese giants have left Gyokeres furious as they have gone back on this agreement and are now demanding at least €80m (£68m / $94m).

Gyokeres recently signalled a desire to join Arsenal, but the Gunners currently seem to be prioritising a move for RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko.

Unexpected reports in Portugal claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool have burst into the race for Gyokeres as they look to replace exit-bound striker Darwin Nunez.

But according to TNT Sports, Liverpool ‘are not interested’ in Gyokeres, despite reports suggesting a move to Anfield could be on.

The Swedish ace ‘is not part of Liverpool’s plans’, even though he has put up breathtaking numbers during his time at Sporting.

Liverpool are more likely to launch a record-breaking move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak or try to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

This gives Man Utd a much better chance of reuniting Amorim with Gyokeres after the pair struck up a great relationship at Sporting.

Amorim has identified Gyokeres as his No 1 striker target to fire Man Utd up the Premier League table in the 2025-26 campaign and Old Trafford chiefs are now plotting talks with Sporting.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Man Utd move – sources

In another major boost for Amorim, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Gyokeres has told United he wants to join them this summer.

United cannot offer Champions League football, or any kind of European football for that matter, but Gyokeres is happy to join regardless and help Amorim’s project become successful.

Gyokeres views United as one of the most illustrious clubs in the world and believes they will soon get back in the mix for European qualification and trophies.

If the Red Devils succeed in landing Gyokeres, then it will demonstrate their remarkable pulling power once again.

United finished way down in 15th place in the league but have still managed to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and agree personal terms with Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

The latter is closer than ever to joining United as their latest bid is on the verge of being accepted.

Gyokeres would be the final piece of the jigsaw as Amorim completely overhauls his attacking options, with Cunha and Mbeumo set to take up the two No 10 roles behind the devastating goalscorer.

Rasmus Hojlund, meanwhile, is set to be sold by United amid interest from Italian giants Inter Milan and Napoli.

Viktor Gyokeres boasts amazing numbers