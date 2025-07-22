Manchester United have been given the chance to hijack Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on the Sporting CP ace, while Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd have been linked with Gyokeres ever since Ruben Amorim left Sporting to become the Red Devils’ new head coach. Amorim helped to take Gyokeres’ game to the next level and the pair have a great relationship.

United remain on the hunt for a new centre-forward after missing out on Liam Delap earlier in the transfer window.

Rivals Arsenal have agreed a five-year contract with Gyokeres, while they have also agreed a €73.5million (£64m / $86m) package with Sporting for the Swede.

But the transfer has ground to a halt amid claims in Portugal that Sporting could demand more money. It was suggested on Sunday that United are preparing to thunder back into the race for Gyokeres by submitting an offer worth up to €80m (£69m / $93.5m).

Romano has now clarified the situation. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he reports that United have again been ‘offered the chance’ to sign Gyokeres by intermediaries after a similar approach was made last week.

Those intermediaries are aware that Gyokeres’ move to Arsenal has stalled somewhat and feel there is the chance for United to swoop in. Sporting could also be encouraging them to get United involved in the race as they seek more money.

But Amorim’s side will find it tough to convince Gyokeres on joining them right now as his ‘only desire’ is to sign for Arsenal, a transfer he ‘keeps fighting for’.

The 27-year-old ideally wants to be playing in the Champions League next season, something United cannot offer but Arsenal can.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on June 25 that Gyokeres has told United he is open to joining them this summer, despite reports to the contrary. Although, he will only push for that move if his transfer to Arsenal collapses completely.

Romano’s update comes after he clarified on Monday that United are not in club-to-club talks with Sporting for Gyokeres, despite the Portuguese press claiming that to be the case.

The journalist did add though that signing a new striker is United’s priority following the announcement of Bryan Mbeumo’s long-awaited arrival.

Their interest in Jackson has been confirmed by multiple sources, with United appreciating the 24-year-old’s ability and also being aware of the fact he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella has claimed that United have begun talks with Jackson’s agent Ali Barat.

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has now cast serious doubt over the potential transfer, however. He reports that United are ‘currently unlikely to bid for Nicolas Jackson’ and ‘a lot would have to change for that to alter in the coming weeks’.

United have discussed Jackson’s name ‘internally’ and do have ‘respect for the Chelsea striker’ but a move has been ‘downplayed as it stands’.

Jackson OFF – Sesko move instead?

One possible reason for this is the Senegal international’s price tag. Chelsea rate him very highly, with some reports claiming they could demand as much as £100m (€115m / $135m) before selling.

Other outlets have put his value at half that sum, but either way Jackson would be an expensive addition.

With moves for both Gyokeres and Jackson unlikely, United are having to scour the market for more suitable targets.

They have been linked with a Paris Saint-Germain star to solve their striker issues.

While TEAMtalk revealed last week that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is emerging as a prime contender to move to Old Trafford.

He is a long-term target of United’s and they are set to accelerate that interest in the coming weeks.

Man Utd transfer news: Leeds battle; Vivell advice

Meanwhile, Leeds United have set their sights on a goalkeeper Man Utd have concrete interest in, setting up an intriguing transfer tussle.

Man Utd’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has reportedly decided the striker he wants the club to land this summer.

Plus, you can find all of the strikers United have been linked with during the current transfer window here.

