Manchester United could sensationally end up winning the race for Viktor Gyokeres after his transfer to Arsenal stalled, with a report revealing how much Ruben Amorim’s side are willing to pay.

Gyokeres has refused to play for Sporting CP ever again as he feels the club have gone back on an agreement allowing him to leave for €70million (£61m / $81m) this summer. The alleged move by Sporting has reportedly left Gyokeres and his agent furious.

The Swedish striker has been linked with a host of elite clubs after scoring an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances during his two years in Portugal.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just some of the top sides who have been credited with interest in him.

Arsenal recently agreed a five-year contract with Gyokeres after deciding to prioritise a move for him over RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners have also agreed to pay Sporting €63.5m plus €10m for Gyokeres, a total package worth £64m / $85.5m.

That latter agreement was helped by Gyokeres and his agent waving away extra fees as they are desperate for the transfer to be completed.

But it emerged earlier on Sunday that the move has hit another snag, with Sporting allegedly demanding more money from Arsenal. This has in turn forced Gyokeres to get his lawyers involved.

As per Portuguese newspaper A Bola, United have thundered back into the chase for Gyokeres and are looking to stun Arsenal by capturing him first.

United have reopened talks with Gyokeres and Sporting in a ‘supersonic’ twist, with the move being spearheaded by head coach Amorim.

Amorim has informed his old club that United are willing to offer more than Arsenal for Gyokeres, with an €80m (£69m / $93m) move being discussed.

It is claimed that a deal between United and Sporting is ‘very close’ and ‘on the verge’ of being agreed.

The 27-year-old would ideally like to join Arsenal as they are in the Champions League, though he is not ruling out a move to United due to his great relationship with Amorim.

A Bola add that Gyokeres’ prospective move to Arsenal is ‘in serious danger of falling through’, which has given United hope of a late hijack.

Man Utd sounding out Hojlund replacements

United are still searching for a new centre-forward to replace Rasmus Hojlund after missing out on Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike. Delap joined Chelsea while Ekitike has agreed a six-year contract with Liverpool.

In addition to Gyokeres, United are monitoring Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson.

Plus, TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that the Red Devils are preparing to ramp up talks for Sesko, who has been given a £67.3m price tag by Leipzig.

Returning to Gyokeres, other outlets have claimed that he only wants to join Arsenal if moving to the Premier League this summer.

But sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 25 that Gyokeres has told United he would be keen to join them if his Arsenal move falls through.

Arsenal are determined not to let that happen, but there is increasing speculation in Portugal that Mikel Arteta’s side could exit negotiations after being infuriated by Sporting’s actions.

Man Utd transfer news: ‘Agreement’ reached; Martinez latest

Meanwhile, United have reportedly forged an agreement to sign a Spanish midfielder.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is another player United have been linked with amid uncertainty over Andre Onana’s future.

Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on that particular transfer aim.

Viktor Gyokeres is Sporting’s talisman