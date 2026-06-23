Carrick greenlights £35m Man Utd bid as Dortmund raid ramps up

Manchester United look set to launch a £35million offer for German star Waldemar Anton after the move was endorsed by head coach Michael Carrick, as per a report, and he is not the only Borussia Dortmund ace they are interested in.

Brazilian midfielder Ederson appears destined to become the first new arrival at Old Trafford this summer, as a £38m deal has been struck with Atalanta. He will be followed to Man Utd by at least one more midfielder, plus a left winger, centre-forward, left-back and centre-half.

United need a new option in central defence as Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt both had injury-hit campaigns in 2025-26, and INEOS are worried about their long-term fitness.

Harry Maguire has penned a new one-year contract, but Carrick could do with an alternative to eventually move on from the Englishman.

According to Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Anton to strengthen their backline.

Anton has proven himself to be a reliable, experienced leader for Dortmund, and his solid performances have caught the attention of Man Utd scouts.

The 14-time Germany international is versatile too, as he mainly operates as a right-sided centre-half but can also play at right-back if needed.

Carrick, who has earned the United job permanently, has endorsed the club moving for Anton, as he can ‘easily envisage’ the 29-year-old starring at Old Trafford.

The player’s contract runs until June 2028, which means United should be able to get him for a decent price. Dortmund want to tie Anton down to fresh terms, but he will likely be tempted by the allure and riches of joining United.

The Mirror revealed on June 2 that United are ‘weighing up a £35m bid’ for Anton, and that could soon be made now Carrick has greenlit the move.

Dortmund could be a big hunting ground for the Red Devils this summer, as we revealed on Saturday that United and Liverpool have spoken with intermediaries over a potential move for midfielder Felix Nmecha.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

£52m Felix Nmecha another Man Utd target

The 25-year-old came through Manchester City’s academy and is open to returning to England this summer, with a Premier League transfer having been labelled a ‘very realistic’ solution.

United and Liverpool have been told a bid worth around £52m will be enough to strike an agreement for Nmecha.

United will certainly consider a move for the German, but their midfield priority after Ederson currently appears to be Mateus Fernandes.

Liverpool could provide Man Utd with competition for the £85m-rated West Ham United maestro.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Man Utd are showing interest in a dominant Sunderland forward.

Plus, Carrick’s side ‘dream’ of landing a France World Cup star, as per Fabrizio Romano.