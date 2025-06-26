Manchester United are expressing interest in Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi, with a report revealing the cut-price fee he is available for this summer.

Ndidi has been at Leicester since January 2017, when the Foxes paid Belgian club Genk a reported £15million for his services. The defensive midfielder has gone on to make over 300 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, chipping in with 18 goals and 22 assists.

While Ndidi arrived after the club’s remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title win, he has still played a key role in Leicester being successful in recent years. Ndidi helped Leicester win the FA Cup and Community Shield before their shock relegation to the Championship in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Nigerian was linked with a move away from the King Power but ultimately stayed and helped them win the Championship title to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

But the Foxes have been relegated once again. Ndidi is now 28 years old and this summer is the perfect opportunity for him to join a more stable top-flight club while he is still at the peak of his powers.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd are ‘showing interest’ in Ndidi as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his midfield ranks.

Man Utd were keen on the player last summer, when they could have signed him as a free agent prior to his three-year contract extension at Leicester.

Luckily for the Red Devils, that deal includes a relegation release clause, which means a bargain deal can be agreed.

Ndidi is available for just £9million (€10.5m / $12m), which represents great value for a solid Premier League midfielder who also has experience playing in the Champions League and Europa League.

United do not have the biggest budget this summer and must rely on sales to make further big-money additions after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. But Ndidi’s exit clause means United can strike a deal to land him with relative ease.

Amorim’s side will need to fend off Premier League competition to sign Ndidi, as talkSPORT add that Everton are also interested in landing him – something TEAMtalk revealed back in April.

Plus, Saudi Pro League clubs are tracking Ndidi’s situation and could offer him a lucrative contract to head to the Middle East.

But the lure of playing for an illustrious club such as United will surely get Ndidi’s attention, even if the Red Devils endured a poor 2024-25 campaign.

Ndidi in, Ugarte out?

The fact United are looking at the 65-time Nigeria international could throw Manuel Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford into doubt.

United only signed Ugarte last summer, agreeing a £50.5m deal with Paris Saint-Germain to bring him to England.

But the 24-year-old has not had the desired impact at United, even with his former Sporting CP boss Amorim now in charge.

Ugarte was often rotated in the final few weeks of the season, leading to question marks about why United signed him. After all, PSG were happy to offload him after not being impressed by his form either.

Casemiro was brilliant in the season run-in but is now 33 years old, which means a successor needs to be found. United might be starting to lean towards Ndidi over current option Ugarte, which spells trouble for the latter.

Wilfred Ndidi is a dominant midfielder