Manchester United have launched a huge €90million (£78m) bid as they look to beat rivals Liverpool to the signing of Yan Diomande, as per a report, while Fabrizio Romano has discussed the interest from the Red Devils.

Diomande has had a rapid rise since joining RB Leipzig from Spanish outfit Leganes in July. The winger is fast emerging as one of Germany’s deadliest forwards, having notched seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances so far this season.

Diomande is developing a reputation as an explosive attacker with multiple tricks up his sleeve to take on a defender with relative ease.

The 19-year-old is currently on international duty with Man Utd star Amad Diallo, having been chosen to represent Ivory Coast at AFCON. Diomande’s stock continues to rise as he scored in a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

According to Africa Foot, the chase for the player is heating up as United have formalised their interest with a stunning €90m ‘offer’.

United are supposedly ‘well on their way’ to agreeing a deal, having opened talks with Leipzig chiefs.

The report adds that Leipzig have given Diomande permission to speak with United about a potential contract. INEOS are allegedly willing to offer him a five-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Africa Foot name Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich as all being interested in Diomande too, with United trying to get the jump on their transfer rivals.

Man Utd ‘crazy’ about Yan Diomande – Fabrizio Romano

This report comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that United are among the clubs ‘completely crazy’ about the teenage sensation.

United are ‘really interested’ in him and are ‘tracking him’ as a statement signing for the future.

We have reported extensively on Diomande’s future, too. On Boxing Day, sources confirmed to us that the player will stay at Leipzig this month, with no move happening until the summer at the earliest.

Our sources have also laughed off claims Diomande could be signed for a reduced price of £50m. Instead, it will likely take a bid worth €100m (£87m) to prise him away from Leipzig.

Spurs have shown concrete interest in Diomande but admit it will be a very tricky deal to pull off. As such, our transfer insider Dean Jones has reported that Spurs are pushing to land a £50m alternative.

