Fabrizio Romano has discussed two key transfer objectives for Manchester United, with a mega £187million (€215m) double swoop potentially on the cards.

The chances of Ruben Amorim being sacked by Man Utd appear to be growing amid disagreement over the club’s transfer policy. Amorim made headlines on Christmas Eve by saying it would take ‘a lot of money’ to get a ‘perfect 3-4-3’, despite the Portuguese having been backed with almost £250m worth of new players since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the draw with Leeds United, Amorim refused to clarify his comments, sparking fresh speculation this could be the beginning of the end for the 40-year-old.

Minority owners INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are scouring the market for elite signings who can get Man Utd back in contention for Premier League titles – no matter who the head coach is.

Man Utd love Yan Diomande

United are among several sides who are ‘completely crazy’ about RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande, Romano has revealed.

The winger has notched seven goals and four assists in 16 games so far this season and is emerging as one of the Bundesliga’s biggest stars, which has sparked strong interest from United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said: “One player that is driving several clubs completely crazy, who’s playing in January, is Yan Diomande, the winger at RB Leipzig.

“Leipzig don’t want to sell the player in January and will do their best to keep him in January. Many clubs are following him like Manchester United, who I have told you about already.

“United are following Diomande and [are] really interested in him for the future, tracking him. For the moment they’re just monitoring the player.

“Tottenham and PSG are also following Diomande. I’m told that more Premier League clubs are tracking the situation.

“It’s going to be an interesting topic, the future of Diomande. My personal opinion is this is more for the summer than January, but in terms of money, it’s going to take a big amount. I don’t think €60-70m (£52-61m) will be enough to convince Leipzig, it’s going to have to be higher.”

Recent reports have suggested the Ivory Coast international could be signed for a reduced price in January, but our sources have laughed off such claims. We understand Leipzig see Diomande as one of the brightest talents in the world and will demand €100m (£87m) before selling.

With Leipzig determined to keep Diomande this month, our sources state that Tottenham have made checks on a Ligue 1 alternative.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Romano names another top target

Central midfield is known to be a key area United chiefs want to improve, and Carlos Baleba has re-emerged as a concrete option.

The Brighton & Hove Albion star appeared to fall down United’s wish list amid his poor start to the campaign, but he is back in the frame.

We revealed recently that Brighton are expecting January approaches for Baleba, with United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs all keeping a close eye on his situation.

As per the latest from Romano, United have ‘maintained regular contact with Baleba’s camp since last summer’.

He remains ‘one of the main targets’ for United this year, though the Red Devils have yet to hold new talks with Brighton or submit a firm offer.

Romano’s update suggests Baleba could be above Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton in United’s thinking as they plot a midfield revamp.

As with Diomande, though, United will likely have to wait until the summer before they can snare Baleba, as Romano adds that ‘Brighton intend to keep him this season’.

Brighton value their player at £87-100m, believing he can become as good as Moises Caicedo, whereas United will step up their interest if his price drops to around £70m.

Exit on verge of being agreed

United academy graduate Sam Mather is poised to leave for a new challenge in Turkey, it has emerged.

Mather had been close to joining Kayserispor in the summer, only for the move to collapse on deadline day. Kayserispor have continued to track the winger, while there is also interest from MLS.

It was revealed on Friday that Kayserispor had finalised personal terms with Mather, triggering fresh talks with United.

According to an update from the Daily Mail, United have reduced their demands and are now open to Mather leaving on a free transfer. Their only request is that a sell-on clause be inserted into the deal.

The 21-year-old, who previously represented England at U19 level, will look to pick up more first-team minutes in the Super Lig. He boasts a good record in United’s youth ranks but has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.