Manchester United have moved on from Antoine Semenyo by targeting RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande, with a report revealing he can now be signed for a significantly reduced price.

Man Utd made contact for Semenyo over the summer before ultimately deciding to land Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo instead. After it emerged that Semenyo’s new Bournemouth contract includes a £65million January exit clause, United reignited their pursuit of the winger.

United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all showed strong interest in Semenyo. As things stand, City are poised to win the race, as they are in advanced talks with both Bournemouth and Semenyo himself.

According to Sky Sports, United could pursue a different wide man in January and are ‘one of the clubs monitoring Leipzig’s Diomande’.

United are expected to ‘accelerate their interest in Diomande’ if their transfer rivals ‘start moving for the forward in this window’.

The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also ‘tracking his development closely’.

Diomande is enjoying a breakout season in Germany, having notched seven goals and four assists in 16 matches so far. That includes a brilliant hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt recently, while Diomande is currently playing alongside United’s Amad Diallo for the Ivory Coast at AFCON.

Previous reports have claimed the electric attacker will cost a huge €100m (£87m), though Sky Sports reveal he can actually be signed for a more reasonable €60-70m (£52-61m).

Leipzig desperate to keep Yan Diomande

We revealed on December 26 that United have joined the hunt for Diomande, having spoken to his camp a few weeks ago to confirm their interest.

Although, our sources expect Leipzig to do all they can to keep the 19-year-old in January and beyond, as they do not want to lose him so early in his career. This could make a winter deal very difficult.

Liverpool, City and Chelsea have all been linked with Diomande too, while we understand Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with his representatives as they prepare to sell Brennan Johnson.

Diomande has been compared to a young Kylian Mbappe due to his incredible dribbling skills and deadly finishing. In September, Leipzig managing director of sport Marcel Schafer called him an ‘outstanding talent’ and a ‘young jewel’.

