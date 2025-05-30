Manchester United are interested in signing Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion as Ruben Amorim looks to follow up on the Matheus Cunha deal, as per a report.

Cunha is poised to become the first new arrival at Man Utd this summer. He quickly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils after learning of their interest as he would love to star at Old Trafford.

United have triggered Cunha’s £62.5million release clause and he is now due to have a medical before completing the move.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United want another No 10 to join even after the signing of Cunha. The future of current playmaker and club captain Bruno Fernandes is uncertain as he has a mind-blowing offer from Al-Hilal on the table.

United are admirers of both Bryan Mbeumo and Rayan Cherki, and now Minteh can be added to that list.

According to United site Stretty News, Amorim’s side ‘want’ Minteh and are ‘keen to sign’ the 20-year-old in a big summer deal.

United recruitment chiefs have been left ‘excited’ by several aspects of Minteh’s game, most notably his ‘explosive speed’ and ‘final touch’.

Minteh ‘tormented’ United during Brighton’s 3-1 away win at Old Trafford in January, scoring the opening goal and brilliantly setting up Kaoru Mitoma for his team’s second.

United were deeply impressed by the Gambian and are resultantly ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation ahead of a potential move.

Minteh mainly plays as a right winger who cuts inside on his favoured left foot, but United feel he could shine as a right-sided No 10 alongside Cunha in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Yankuba Minteh emerges on Man Utd shortlist

United would need to spend significant money to prise the electric forward away from Brighton. The Seagulls are tough negotiators and already spent £30m to sign him from Newcastle United last summer.

As mentioned previously, Man Utd are tracking both Mbeumo and Cherki too, though there are complications with those deals.

Newcastle are understood to be beating Man Utd in the race for Brentford’s Mbeumo – as TEAMtalk revealed on May 7 – while Manchester City have entered concrete talks for Lyon’s Cherki.

Minteh is not the only Brighton star Man Utd are keen on, as they have also made contact for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in recent months.

Amorim would like a replacement for under-fire No 1 Andre Onana and Verbruggen would be a great solution.

Although, United chiefs would rather spend money on other areas of the team such as attack and midfield.

