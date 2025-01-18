The signing of a perfect player for Ruben Amorim who ‘imagined himself at Manchester United this winter’ is off after the star was convinced to sign a different deal instead, according to a report.

Man Utd’s No 1 priority this window – at least from an arrivals perspective – is signing a left wing-back.

All manner of names have attracted varying degrees of interest from Man Utd including Nuno Mendes (PSG), Miguel Gutierrez (Girona), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Patrick Dorgu (Lecce) and Alvaro Carreras (Benfica).

Of the numerous names linked, a deal for 22-year-old PSG star, Nuno Mendes, looked the most ideal for a multitude of reasons.

Firstly, Mendes played under Amorim at former club Sporting CP. What’s more, the i paper reported ahead of the January window opening its doors that PSG had greenlit a sale.

Mendes only has 18 months remaining on his deal and the i paper along with several other outlets claimed talks over an extension had broken down.

As a result, PSG had warmed to an exit, while Mendes himself was said to be high on the idea of reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford.

But according to a fresh update from L’Equipe, there’s been a remarkable U-turn in Paris and it’s thanks to PSG manager, Luis Enrique.

Their headline read: ‘Wanting to leave and then extend, Nuno Mendes well on his way to staying at PSG.’

L’Equipe added: ‘In talks to extend for months, the PSG full-back imagined himself at Manchester United this winter. Before seeing himself, once again, staying in the capital.’

As mentioned, PSG boss Enrique is understood to be behind the course change, with the Spaniard working wonders to convince Mendes to not only reject Man Utd, but to sign a new deal.

Talks over a new and improved contract are now set to heat up, with Man Utd forced into exploring alternative left wing-backs.

Who will Man Utd turn to at LWB?

According to CaughtOffside, the player Man Utd have locked on to now is Ait-Nouri of Wolves.

The 23-year-old has also shown he’s more than capable of delivering attacking returns from deep, with three goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League alone this season.

However, the Algeria international is held in high regard at Wolves and won’t come cheap, with prior reports pointing to a £60m valuation.

CaughtOffside claimed Ait-Nouri is Amorim’s new No 1 choice and that comes on the back of renewed speculation Tyrell Malacia could be heading to Italy.

Taking to X on January 13, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Malacia has approval to leave Man Utd this month.

TuttoJuve claimed at the beginning of January that Juventus had identified Malacia as a potential loan opportunity for the winter window.

And according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, Juventus have now ‘made enquiries’ into his signing.

Furthermore, the report stated Juventus hope to secure a six-month loan that leads to a permanent deal, which is the exact method of transfer Romano claimed United are open to accepting.

Encouragingly for Man Utd, it was also claimed Juventus are prepared to cover the ‘majority’ of Malacia’s £75,000-a-week salary during a loan.

It stands to reason United would only allow Malacia to depart if a new left-back/left wing-back is going to arrive.

But before Man Utd can line up the signing of a player like Ait-Nouri they must first free up room and funds through player sales…

Latest Man Utd news – Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford

In other news, Chelsea have entered the frame for the signing of Alejandro Garnacho who Man Utd are open to selling if £60m is bid.

United have already rejected a £40m bid from Napoli for the 20-year-old, according to The Mirror. Per David Ornstein, Chelsea have now made an ‘enquiry.’

TEAMtalk understands Garnacho would be open to joining the Blues, though he would view Chelsea as a stepping stone in his career.

Indeed, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Garnacho’s ultimate aim is to play for Real Madrid.

If starring for Chelsea rather than warming the bench at Old Trafford moves him closer to realising that dream, Garnacho would readily accept a move to Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, the list of viable suitors for Marcus Rashford appears to be dwindling.

Juventus are signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan and Borussia Dortmund are ramping up their interest in Brentford’s Kevin Schade.

AC Milan – another of the Euro giants to hold talks with Rashford’s camp – are in ‘advanced’ discussions over the signing of Kyle Walker.

That is significant because Milan only have one spot in their squad open to a UK player. If Walker joins, Rashford cannot.

Rashford’s preferred outcome is joining Barcelona anyway and the LaLiga giant have approved a loan move. However, they must move a player out before they can fit Rashford and his high salary within their limits.