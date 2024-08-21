Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has ‘shelved plans’ to complete a midfield transfer in the final nine days of the transfer window, with the player’s ideal outcome now realised.

The Red Devils endured a miserable Premier League campaign last term, with their eighth-placed finish the club’s lowest top flight finish since the 1989/90 season (13th).

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe set about overhauling the club’s hierarchy, with the INEOS supremo believing major change was needed behind the scenes.

With the likes of Omar Berrada (CEO), Dan Ashworth (sporting director) and Jason Wilcox (technical director) arriving, Man Utd believe they’ve appointed ‘the best in class’ to senior positions.

As such, it’s come as no surprise to see the club get their act together in the summer transfer window, with four major names already signed.

Manuel Ugarte looks set to become signing number five. A loan containing an obligation to buy is being discussed with PSG and the French giant are willing to accept that deal structure.

United hope to partner Ugarte with Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield. Their pursuit of the Uruguayan stems from the dire campaign Casemiro endured last term.

Casemiro was by no means alone in underperforming at Old Trafford last season, though his drop-off was perhaps the most dramatic.

Man Utd had made it clear Casemiro was available for sale at the right price. Bids in the £25m-£30m range would have been warmly received.

A move to the Saudi Pro League was touted, though concrete interest did not materialise.

But according to a fresh update from the Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag will be glad it didn’t after performing a U-turn on selling the Brazilian.

Revitalised Casemiro to stay at Man Utd

They state Ten Hag has ‘shelved plans’ to sell Casemiro on the back of the player returning to peak physical condition during pre-season.

Casemiro noticeably looks leaner compared to last season and was among Man Utd’s top performers during the Community Shield clash with Man City and opening day victory over Fulham.

Ten Hag has reportedly been left impressed by Casemiro’s transformation and the belief is he may yet have another top tier season left in the tank.

Furthermore, the Sun state Casemiro is more than happy to be staying at Man Utd, with the prospect of ending his career in Saudi Arabia not one that appealed to the player.

The report declared: ‘the five-time Champions League winner is said to have been reluctant to see his career end in the Middle East when he felt he could still contribute to United.’

Casemiro staying will not prevent Man Utd from wrapping up a move for Ugarte who occupies the same role as Casemiro.

What it means is Ten Hag will have two high calibre options to choose from when selecting a partner for Mainoo.

