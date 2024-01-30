Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri will travel to Spain on Tuesday to finalise a move to Granada after Erik ten Hag backed down on a previous promise to the Uruguayan.

Pellistri moved to Old Trafford in October 2020 for a fee of around £9m, but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by, having also been sent out on a number of loans in that time by Manchester United. And having spent two different spells with Alaves in LaLiga, the 22-year-old is now heading back to Spain to spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign with Granada.

The Andalusian-based club have struggled badly this season and currently sit 19th, having won just two matches all season. And having tracked the player for some weeks, the move has finally been given the green light after a period of reflection from Ten Hag.

Indeed, with Granada having made their move to sign Pellistri at the start of the month, Ten Hag initially put the brakes on the possible deal, having become concerned his exit would leave United short of wing options.

Having already allowed Jadon Sancho to move on – the England winger joining Borussia Dortmund on loan – and with Amad Diallo suffering with injury and only returning to action on New Year’s Eve, Ten Hag had initially told Pellistri that he would need to remain at Old Trafford and that he would be afforded more opportunities over the second half of the season.

However, with Diallo seemingly ready to kick on, and with Antony appearing to find a bit of form – albeit his best efforts coming against League Two Newport in the FA Cup – Ten Hag has backed down and has now decided to let Pellistri move on.

Terms of Pellistri transfer revealed as Man Utd winger closes on move

Now according to reports in Spain, United and Granada have finalised terms over Pellistri’s switch.

He will join the relegation-haunted side on loan for the remainder of the season and it’s understood the deal does not contain any option to make the move permanent.

Granada, for their part, were unwilling to commit to a permanent deal given their status as a top-flight side is currently under threat and merely want to bring Pellistri to not only give themselves a fighting chance of staying up, but by also offering the winger regular game-time to hone both his experience and craft.

Per reports, Pellistri will travel to Spain on Tuesday afternoon to finalise the arrangement, which, subject to a medical, should be formally announced by the two clubs in the next 24 to 48 hours.

However, Spanish outlet Ideal, reports that negotiations over Pellistri have been anything but easy for Granada, labelling them ‘arduous’ thanks to United’s demands, together with Ten Hag’s initial refusal to give the Uruguayan the thumbs up over the move.

Now, though, with Ten Hag relenting, that deal is now poised to go through, with United set to receive a loan payment of around €1.5m (£1.3m) for the winger’s services.

Pellistri’s deal at Old Trafford runs until 2025, though United do have the option to further extend that by a year.

That said, the player does not appear to figure in their long-term plans and all parties will hope the loan deal acts as a shop window to potentially find the player a permanent home.

