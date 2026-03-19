A reporter who specialises in covering Manchester United has revealed what the Red Devils have in store for Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount this summer.

The upcoming summer window is shaping up to be an ultra-busy one at Old Trafford. Numerous arrivals are expected, with Man Utd hunting two new central midfielders, a left-back, a left winger, and potentially a new striker if Joshua Zirkzee departs.

Regarding exits, there’s no shortage of players either on course to leave via free agency, or who are heavily linked with permanent sales.

Four such players are Tyrell Malacia, midfield duo Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, and No 10, Mason Mount.

Malacia and Casemiro are out of contract in the summer, though despite announcing the latter will leave earlier in the year, there are growing calls for United to perform a U-turn and hand the Brazilian a short-term extension.

Ugarte is shaping up to be a fall guy in the midfield revamp, while Mount – the most surprising exit-linked name of the lot – might not be as safe as you’d think. Indeed, The Sun recently claimed Man Utd will ‘listen to offers’ for the former Chelsea man this summer.

Now, a fresh update from Manchester Evening News journalist, Tyrone Marshall, has shed new light on what’s in store for Malacia, Casemiro, Ugarte and Mount.

Clarifying Casemiro’s situation first, Marshall declared there’ll be no U-turn and United have zero interest in extending the veteran midfielder’s stay.

During a Q&A, he wrote: ‘We had quite a few questions on Casemiro after his latest star turn on Sunday, which ended with the Old Trafford crowd asking him to do one more year. This is the most succinct of those questions, and the most succinct answer is no.

‘One question focused on whether Casemiro would change his mind about leaving, but as much as the song might be phrased that way, this isn’t the player’s decision.

‘I get the impression Casemiro would be willing to stay, depending on the contract offer, but United have made the decision not to offer him a new deal.

‘That call was made early in the season and only made public in January. United have no plans to U-turn and offer a new deal now.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

What about Malacia, Ugarte and Mount?

On the other stars, Marshall added: ‘We had two questions on Malacia this week. One asking if he will be sold, the other suggesting he is a useful squad player and should stay.

‘His days are numbered, however, and he won’t be sold as he is out of contract in the summer, so he will leave on a free transfer.

‘Ugarte is on the list of players likely to be sold as well. He hasn’t started a game since the switch to 4-2-3-1 and doesn’t have the profile to play in that system for United.

‘His passing isn’t good enough and he hasn’t made a strong enough case over the last two years to remain at the club.

‘Mount is the interesting one here. I wouldn’t expect him to be sold at all. [Michael] Carrick likes him and he is a coach’s dream.

‘He was having a good season until his latest injury, although there is a question of where his role is since the shift in formation.

‘He is a valuable squad player, however, and offers enough versatility to get his share of games next season if United are back in the Champions League and facing a more demanding schedule.’

Latest Man Utd news – Sancho’s next club

In other news, Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly closing in on a summer move to Borussia Dortmund as the hierarchy at the German club are now increasingly on board with the transfer.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd on RED ALERT as Real Madrid star’s agent makes summer transfer plan clear

DON’T MISS: Confidential source reveals cast-iron Man Utd decision on Bruno Fernandes future with MAJOR announcement planned