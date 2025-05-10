Ruben Amorim considers three Manchester United stars ‘untouchable’, with a surprise name on that list prompting a change in the club’s approach to summer signings.

Manchester United’s possible victory in the Europa League could play a key role in boosting their summer transfer strategy.

The win will not only secure a spot in next season’s Champions League but also help attract top players.

Ruben Amorim is already making his plans clear for the next season. The Portuguese coach will use his preferred 3-4-3 / 3-4-2-1 formation and is confident that starting the season from day one will make a big difference.

His goal is to give the team a stronger identity and better results compared to recent years. Not only: he wants to build his team around three key players: Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Diogo Dalot.

The final name from that threesome may surprise some, especially with Man Utd heavily linked with signing a new right wing-back in the lead-up to the summer window.

Nonetheless, these names are considered “untouchable” and essential for Amorim’s tactical project.

Regarding the transfer market, a new striker is a top priority once Matheus Cunha has been signed from Wolves.

Liam Delap features high on United’s shortlist, while Victor Osimhen is still among the main names being discussed internally, as reported a few days ago.

And with Amorim overjoyed at what he’s seen from Dalot at right wing-back, the manager is now pushing for a new left wing-back to bring more balance to the opposite side of the pitch.

United signed Patrick Dorgu in January and can also call upon Luke Shaw, though the latter can expect to feature more at left centre-back if a new wing-back arrives to compete with Dorgu in the more advanced role.

Moreover, at least one midfielder is requested, with Christian Eriksen leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.

There would also be the goalkeeper question, with Amorim having asked for a replacement for Andre Onana, but as we reported a few weeks ago, part of the management would like to focus on him again next season.

While other positions may be adjusted depending on departures, these additions – striker, left-back and midfielder – are now seen as essential.

With a clear tactical vision and a possible qualification for the Champions League, United’s summer is shaping up to be a busy one.

