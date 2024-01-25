Man Utd transfer plans confirmed by ultimate source, as Ten Hag pins hopes on three stars

What Manchester United plan to do in the final week of the January transfer window has been revealed by the ultimate United source, and two strikers the club are monitoring ahead of the summer window have also been named.

It’s been a quiet winter window at Old Trafford thus far, with all the action coming on the exits front. Many first-team stars have departed, with Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla), Donny van de Beek (Frankfurt) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) among them.

However, United have found it difficult to find permanent buyers for their unwanted stars. Instead, loans have been sanctioned and that method of exit has done little to boost United’s spending power this month.

Now, a fresh update from the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has explained the state of play for the remainder of United’s window. Whitwell is the Athletic’s chief Man Utd correspondent and his assessment makes sobering reading for United fans.

Whitwell stated that amid a need to conform with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, Man Utd are not expected to make even a single addition this month.

Outright buys are completely out of the question, though Whitwell also stressed loans are unlikely too.

There’s been rampant speculation Man Utd would sign a stop-gap striker to help lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund and take Anthony Martial’s place on the bench. Martial recently underwent groin surgery and will miss 10 weeks of action.

However, Whitwell noted United do not intend to sign a replacement for Martial. Part of their reasoning why is the fact he’s barely been used prior to his injury anyway so his absence won’t be keenly felt.

Instead, Erik ten Hag is reportedly content with those at his disposal and is excited at the prospect of welcoming three stars back into his ranks.

Ten Hag relying on returning trio

Casemiro, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo have all missed the bulk of the campaign through injury, though the trio will have big roles to play once returning to full fitness.

The Daily Mail recently claimed Amad has been electric in training and can expect to receive minutes off the bench in the second half of the season.

Elsewhere, Casemiro will add steel and a calming presence to United’s midfield, while Mount will provide versatility and attacking impetus.

It’s noted talks over signing a low-cost striker via the loan route have taken place. Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has featured prominently in the speculation.

However, barring a late twist, Man Utd’s talks are not expected to result in any signings actually being made.

Instead, United are formulating plans for the summer and the Athletic concluded by naming two strikers already in the club’s sights.

Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and Brentford’s Ivan Toney were both namechecked in the piece.

