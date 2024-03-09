Man Utd transfer priority confirmed by Romano; three targets named as Ratcliffe eyes cover for injury-plagued duo

Man Utd are considering moves for Miguel Gutierrez (Girona), Luca Netz (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Manchester United have reportedly made a new left-back their priority for the summer transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag has been left with a lack of options in the position due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw has made 12 Premier League appearances this term, while Malacia is yet to play a single game and may not return to the team before the end of the season.

Romano says that Man Utd have been planning to sign a new left-back since before Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at the club, and that has not changed.

“Manchester United have already planned months ago to bring in a new left-back in the summer; expected to be a young one, an important player,” Romano wrote on X.

“Shortlist to be decided once board structure will be completed but Man Utd will go for a new left-back, no matter what happens with Malacia.”

READ MORE: Top Man Utd target pictured having fiery row with supporters in major boost to Ratcliffe’s £50m plan

Man Utd tracking three promising left-backs

As mentioned by Romano, Man Utd haven’t finalised their transfer shortlist yet but they reportedly have their eye on several left-backs ahead of the summer window.

Girona star Miguel Gutierrez is one player the Red Devils have been linked with. The talented 22-year-old has played a key role in Girona’s success this season, with the Spanish side sitting in third place in the table.

Gutierrez has made 25 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring one goal, making four assists and helping his side to eight clean sheets in the process.

The youngster would fit into Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy and could prove to be a solid long-term addition.

According to HITC, Man Utd are one of four Premier League outfits monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a key player for the German side this term, making 21 Bundesliga appearances and contributing four assists.

Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all reportedly keen on him, too.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, 20, is also admired by the Man Utd hierarchy, per recent reports.

With that in mind, Man Utd don’t have any shortage targets when it comes to left-backs and it will be interesting to see who they launch an offer for in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Next Man Utd manager: Massive name now a ‘serious contender’ to replace Ten Hag as source reveals Ratcliffe plan