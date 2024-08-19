Manchester United will finalise a winger transfer in the coming days after an agreement in principle was struck, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the move has been made possible through a managerial masterstroke.

Man Utd have been amongst the busiest Premier League clubs in the summer window, though the next 11 days prior to the August 30 deadline are shaping up to be busy ones at Old Trafford.

Manuel Ugarte remains the priority signing in midfield and a sale that would help to unlock that deal is heating up.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are seeking a new left-back to provide competition and cover for the often-injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Two further additions would take Man Utd’s tally of major summer signings to six. In the yourh ranks, the Red Devils are also expected to wrap up the arrival of former Arsenal academy ace, Chido Obi-Martin.

On the exits front, Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial left via free agency.

Permanent sales have been secured for Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham), Willy Kambwala (Villarreal), Donny van de Beek (Girona) and Mason Greenwood (Marseille).

Per the latest updates, Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri will soon be added to that list.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd abandon pursuit of proven £60m-rated star, as alternative deal quickly takes shape

Facundo Pellistri agrees Panathinaikos switch

The 22-year-old is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and having entered the final year of his contract, Man Utd want to sell.

The club do hold an option for an extra year, though a permanent sale would be to the benefit of all parties.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday that Greek giant Panathinaikos were in advanced talks to sign Pellistri.

A fresh update from Romano has revealed the deal is ‘almost there’, with Panathinaikos determined to close the deal ‘this week.’

Furthermore, the reporter also detailed how the move has come about.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag told to axe ‘limp’ £55m Man Utd star with 43-goal Dutch sensation seen as obvious upgrade

Managerial masterstroke behind Man Utd transfer

Panathinaikos appointed Diego Alonso as their new manager over the summer. The Uruguayan is not only a fellow countryman of Pellistri, but also managed the winger during his spell as manager of the Uruguayan national team between 2021-23.

Taking to X, Romano stated the presence and influence of Alonso has proven a ‘key factor’ in the move.

The Athletic provided further details on the proposed transfer, revealing Pellistri has struck an agreement in principle over a four-year contract with the Greek club.

How much Panathinaikos are set to pay hasn’t yet emerged. However, the report offered a hint as to the scale of sums involved when revealing Man Utd’s asking price is €10m/£8.5m.

Man Utd are well stocked on the wings, with Erik ten Hag able to choose between Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Amad Diallo.

READ MORE: Antony at Man Utd: The stats behind the Brazilian’s woeful spell since £81m transfer