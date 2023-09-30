Man Utd transfer talk dialled down as agent goes public on Ten Hag links to €150m Inter Milan star

The chances of Manchester United getting their hands on Lautaro Martinez any time soon have been dealt a crushing blow with his agent making clear the player’s chances of leaving Inter Milan in 2024.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag spent a fee of around £72m this summer to bring Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford, with the Danish striker making a bright start to life at Old Trafford. However, with the 20-year-old very much seen as a raw talent, there is a feeling that United still need to bolster their attacking ranks which have relied far too heavily on Marcus Rashford in recent times.

And with Anthony Martial likely to one of four big names leave Man Utd in the coming months with his contract due to expire, focus at Old Trafford is expected to turn very sharply towards another striker recruit in 2024.

As a result, United have been linked once again with a move for Argentina forward Martinez, who has established himself as one of the leading strikers in Serie A.

Indeed, since the 26-year-old’s move to the San Siro in summer 2018, the forward has scored 108 goals in 245 appearances, while also chipping in with 26 assists too, earning him a current valuation of €150m (£130m).

However, Inter’s chances of retaining his services are set to be tested in 2024 amid claims Martinez is emerging as a top target for Ten Hag, and is viewed as the final piece in the jigsaw for the Red Devils.

And while his deal is not due to expire in summer 2026, there is also apparent interest in services for cash-rich clubs in Saudi Arabia.

That double link, though, has now provoked his agent into a response.

Man Utd talk fades as agent claims Lautaro Martinez wants Inter Milan stay

And according to Martinez’s representative, Alejandro Camano, the 26-year-old star has no interest in links to Manchester United or anyone else.

Speaking to TV Play, Camano insists Martinez’s focus remains on Inter Milan.

“Lautaro doesn’t want to hear anything other than Inter,” Camano said. “[Saudi] Arabia is a market full of temptations, and has had many proposals but not only from there.

“When I tell him about these possibilities he tells me ‘Inter Ale, Inter’. The affinity with the fans and the club is total. The sense of belonging is important and he has it. To the project, to the group. Lautaro didn’t listen to anything other than Inter.”

The agent also believes, rather than seek a move away, Martinez would also be open to discussing an extension to his current deal.

“Lautaro is now at Inter because he likes the club and the team. This summer the whole world talked about a possible transfer to another team, but the reality is that he decided to stay because he likes peace of mind and considers his team to be Inter.

“He is happy, he is the captain of the team, he is also expecting a child, we have to work so that he is always happy. I think renewal is a possibility.”

With the Inter captaincy added to his list of responsibilities, Martinez has started the new season in fine style, scoring six goals and adding two assists from seven appearances.

