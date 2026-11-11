Man Utd transfer target to ‘force a move’ in January; personal terms ‘not an issue’

A confirmed Manchester United transfer target plans to ‘force a move’ in January, though the Red Devils must act quickly, with two European powerhouses already in talks.

Man Utd are primed to fire Michael Carrick and hire Mauricio Pochettino. Carrick will be relieved of his duties in a face-to-face meeting on Thursday, with Pochettino chosen as his successor.

A full agreement with the Argentine has been struck, and on Wednesday night, news broke of United making contact with US Soccer – Pochettino’s current employers.

Man Utd will activate Pochettino’s $10m release clause, and the cost of hiring his chosen staff will set United back another $2m.

The BBC claimed INEOS believe fifth spot and Champions League qualification is a realistic aim for Pochettino this season despite the club’s diabolical start.

To give the incoming boss every chance of achieving that objective, United plan to sign multiple players in January.

Additions are already being explored for the left-back, centre-back and striker positions. Regarding left-back, Man Utd have the chance to sign a player from a hated rival.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on October 29 of United being offered the services of Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 25-year-old left-back is disgruntled with his lack of game-time, which has been negligible this season to say the least.

Since then, Sky Germany claimed Man Utd will face no hurdles if attempting to agree personal terms with the Algeria international.

A fresh update from reporter Sacha Tavolieri on Wednesday shed further light on Ait-Nouri’s situation.

Rayan Ait-Nouri to ‘force’ move; Serie A duo in talks

He declared Ait-Nouri is ‘pushing for a permanent move as early as January’. Furthermore, it was claimed Ait-Nouri is ready to do what he can to ‘force a move’.

Sky Germany noted the rivalry between United and City could cause problems for the Red Devils. It doesn’t take a genius to understand why City won’t be all that keen to strengthen a hated rival, and especially in a season where both clubs could be relegated.

City would prefer to offload Ait-Nouri elsewhere, and Tavolieri revealed Serie A giants, Juventus and Napoli, are both in discussions with the defender’s representatives.

There is hope for Man Utd, however, given Tavolieri claimed City’s ideal aim is to sell the player, and not simply settle for a loan.

Per the report, it’s looking unlikely at this stage that Juve or Napoli would be able to afford what City would command.

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The Italian pair thus favour a loan that contains some form of option/conditional obligation to buy. If Man Utd bite the bullet and launch a permanent move, City could begrudgingly given the green light.

Man Utd may wind up signing two new left-backs in 2027, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming Luke Shaw is expected to leave when his contract expires at season’s end.

Shaw is one of eight players incoming boss Pochettino will have to make decisions on sooner rather than later.