Manchester United WILL make a new signing at left-back this summer and a Premier League star they’re chasing has been encouragingly labelled the “total package”.

Man Utd’s dual pursuits of a centre-half and striker have dominated the early transfer headlines at Old Trafford this window. The Red Devils unsuccessfully bid £43m for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, while United fully intend to activate the release clause in the contract of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. Zirkzee’s clause becomes active on July 1.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly declared Man Utd will also make an addition at left-back this summer. That comes on the back of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both struggling mightily with injuries last term.

Speaking in March, Romano said: “Manchester United have already planned months ago to bring in a new left-back in the summer; expected to be a young one, an important player.

“Shortlist to be decided once board structure will be completed but Man Utd will go for a new left-back, no matter what happens with Malacia.”

Romano backed up those claims in a subsequent interview with The United Stand.

“Man Utd will sign a left-back because they know Tyrell Malacia is struggling, also the injuries of Luke Shaw this season. [They] will go for a young, talented and good, important left-back.

“This is the idea of the club and also agreed with the manager.”

As suggested, Ten Hag’s own signing Malacia could be the fall guy if and when the new left-back arrives.

Regarding the identity of said player, reporter Ben Jacobs is one of many to confirm Man Utd are monitoring Bournemouth and Hungary star, Milos Kerkez.

“I think in terms of left-backs, or more versatile wing-backs or inverted full-backs are concerned, Milos Kerkez is going to be one to watch,” stated Jacobs.

“Chelsea have scouted him, Manchester United really likes the player as well.”

Milos Kerkez the total package; Best trait and price tag revealed

Kerkez, 20, excelled in his maiden season in the Premier League following his £15.5m arrival from AZ Alkmaar.

More recent reports have stated Arsenal and Chelsea will provide competition for Man Utd in the race to sign Kerkez.

That will be music to the ears of Bournemouth who have slapped a hefty £40m price tag on the Hungarian. The more clubs that bid, the likelier they are to receive their target fee.

Furthermore, the comments of AZ Alkmaar director, Max Huiberts, will also do Kerkez’s transfer prospects a world of good too.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Huiberts heralded Kerkez’s maturity that has always been well beyond his years and also labelled him the “total package”.

“In all those years, I have never seen a player who is so mature at such a young age,” Huiberts said. “He had the total package. If he said he was 25 years old, you would believe it.”

“He was impatient, in the good sense of the word. He wanted to achieve the maximum very quickly and did everything for that, on and off the field. He also spoke to the older players if things needed to be improved.

“As strange as it sounds, I knew that he would be great at such a young age and would make an impact in the Premier League. I would have trusted few other players with that in all the time I have been doing this work.”

