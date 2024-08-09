Man Utd transfer ‘threat’ revealed as Euro giants see bid rejected for Ligue 1 star

Manchester United’s push for a new midfielder could see them turn their attention to a Ligue 1 star, and they are set to go head-to-head with AC Milan for the second time this summer.

Man Utd already signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna ahead of Milan, and they are proving to be a nuisance once again, this time in the chase for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Erik ten Hag’s side had been locked in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Manuel Ugarte but the 23-year-old Uruguayan was priced at €50m (£42.8m), which was viewed as too much by Man Utd’s INEOS bosses.

They’ve turned their attention to Fofana and will be buoyed by Italian reports suggesting Milan have seen a €17m (£14.5m) bid rejected for the 25-year-old. Fofana has been waiting for Milan to agree a deal but so far there has been no breakthrough.

Monaco are unhappy that a deal with the player was principally agreed for the France international before they signed off on a deal, opening up the possibility that Man Utd could repeat their successful usurping of Milan from the Zirkzee deal.

Further talks between Monaco and Milan have since taken place in an attempt to get things back on track.

There are suggestions that talks have already taken place between Man Utd and the player’s agents, and Milan need a “turning point” to rescue any possibility of signing him.

Ten Hag is keen to add more power and solidity into his midfield, with Casemiro struggling last season and Scott McTominay said to be the subject of bids from Fulham. Galatasaray have also been credited with an interested in the Scotland midfielder.

Fofana would represent considerably cheaper business than Ugarte, with just a year remaining on his Monaco contract.

However, with Joao Neves through the door at the Parc des Princes, Ugarte is said to be available for transfer.

At his pre-Community Shield press conference, Ten Hag remained coy on transfer dealings amid talk that the club will need to sell players before they can buy.

“When we have news, we will announce it. You’ve seen the market, it is quite quiet still,” Ten Hag said.

“We did already, we bought already. As I said, we have a squad where in every position there is double occupation.”

Man Utd waiting on Fofana as desperation in midfield grows

The return of Mason Mount, who struggled for fitness and form in his first season after his £60m move from Chelsea last summer, playing just 14 Premier League games last season, will also give Ten Hag food for thought when it comes to midfield options.

“We know he’s a high class player and just bringing skills in,” Ten Hag said of Mount.

“Last season, he had a very bad season, a very tough season for him because of all injuries and now we are very pleased he had a good pre-season and I’m sure from this point on he will contribute to the team if he stays fit, it counts for every player.”

With under a month to go until the transfer window closes, United will be looking to add to the signings of Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro. Fofana could be one to watch.

