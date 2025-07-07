A major Manchester United sale is ramping up and could be sealed this week after agreements on personal terms and between the clubs were made much simpler, according to a report.

Man Utd have the funds to make Bryan Mbeumo their second major signing of the summer without requiring player sales. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are determined to seal a deal with Brentford despite seeing two bids – the biggest worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons – rejected so far.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Romano wrote: “Manchester United’s absolute focus remains on Bryan Mbeumo deal with talks set to continue this week.

“No agreement with Brentford last week but Man Utd keep working on it and Bryan also keeps giving priority to United move. Deal on.”

If and when Mbeumo is signed, United will turn their attention to landing a new starting striker. At that point, United must finalise a handful of impactful sales to ensure they can sign the calibre of striker they crave.

Among those Man Utd are desperately trying to shift is Jadon Sancho. And according to the latest from Corriere dello Sport, we have entered the ‘decisive week’ for his transfer to Juventus.

The Italian giant are showing concrete interest in the winger and contact with Sancho’s camp is well established.

Sancho has warmed to the idea of joining Juve and despite prior reluctance when negotiating with Chelsea, he is now wiling to accept a sizeable pay-cut to make the deal work.

The report states Sancho and Juve are now just ‘one-two million’ euros per annum apart in their efforts to thrash out an agreement on personal terms. ‘We are not that far away from an agreement’, insisted the report.

Juventus want to pay €25m / £21.6m

Furthermore, Juventus are willing to sign Sancho outright rather than propose a loan. For obvious reasons, United heavily favour a permanent transfer.

United value Sancho at €30m / £25.9m which is roughly the price Chelsea would have paid if turning his loan spell permanent at the end of June.

CdS state Juve only want to pay €25m / £21.6m, meaning there is only a small gap in respective valuations at present.

Man Utd may have to accept a less than ideal payment structure to seal a deal, however. The report noted Juventus want to ‘spread the commitment over several financial years.’ In other words, they want to pay via instalments.

Whether United are receptive to that method of payment to ensure they can finally draw a line under Sancho’s disastrous spell at Old Trafford should become clear as the ‘decisive week’ rolls on.

