Man Utd transfer torched as David Ornstein confirms Carlos Baleba deal is OFF

Manchester United will NOT be signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba despite making a concrete move for the midfielder, per two reliable sources.

Ruben Amorim’s side had identified the 21-year-old as a top target, though it was always likely they’d have to pay north of £100million to sign him.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones exclusively revealed on August 14 that United were planning to make a formal approach to Brighton for Baleba imminently.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that the approach has now taken place, but it’s not good news for the Red Devils, who will now be forced to move on to other targets.

“Manchester United are not planning to proceed with Carlos Baleba move this summer,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Indirect and direct contact [has taken place] between clubs, but Brighton are clear he is not for sale and the level of fee they would consider deemed too high.

“21yo midfielder keen on United but not unhappy at Brighton.”

Man Utd could switch attention to Sporting CP star

Ornstein’s report was followed by an update by another reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

“Manchester United made official and formal contact with Brighton today for Carlos Baleba, as expected,” Romano posted on X.

“Clear answer from #BHAFC: no intention to sell, not even indicating a price for this summer. Man United now expected to turn attention to different targets.”

While a move for Baleba is off the cards, it’s clear that United want to strengthen in defensive midfield before the transfer window slams shut.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back on June 3 that Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand is on United’s shortlist.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder of Sporting CP knows Ruben Amorim well, having played 65 times under Amorim during their time together at the Portuguese club.

We understand that £50million could be enough to convince Sporting to reluctantly sell Hjulmand this summer, making him more attainable than Baleba.

