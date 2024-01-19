Man Utd transfer ‘very hot’, with ‘mega talent’ who’s already been to Carrington ‘very impressed’ with United

Manchester United have put the feelers out for the signing of Sweden international Lucas Bergvall

Manchester United won’t have to break the bank to sign Swedish ‘mega talent’ Lucas Bergvall who’s also being chased by Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, and the player is ‘very impressed’ with the Red Devils having already trained at Carrington twice, according to a report.

It’s been a quiet window at Man Utd thus far with regards to incomings. Plenty have left the club, though the major exits sanctioned – such as those involving Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri and Jadon Sancho – have all left via the loan route.

As such, transfer fees that could’ve then been put towards new signings haven’t been recouped.

It’ll be a different story come the summer when the club are enthused by the partial takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

There’s already talk of a mass defensive clear-out and a Bayern Munich ace has emerged as a top target to provide a massive step up in quality.

But while major buys of readymade stars are anticipated, a report from German outlet Fussball News claims United are prepared to invest in their future too.

They state Man Utd are ‘very hot’ on the idea of signing Swedish wonderkid, Lucas Bergvall.

The 17-year-old will turn 18 in a fortnight and despite his tender age, is already a regular starter with Swedish side Djurgardens.

Furthermore, Bergvall’s form at club level has been so impressive that he was handed his senior Sweden debut during the 2-1 friendly victory over Estonia one week ago on January 12.

The report states Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in the mix for Man Utd for the player’s signature. However, it’s United who seemingly hold an advantage.

Bergvall wiling to wait for Man Utd

Indeed, Fussball News add Bergvall previously went on trial with Man Utd at the age of 14 and the experience reportedly made a big impression on the player.

It’s noted Bergvall was and remains ‘very impressed’ with Man Utd despite their current struggles.

With his sights set on joining the Red Devils, it’s reported Bergvall would be willing to wait for United to come calling in the summer.

That would suit Erik ten Hag’s side down to the ground given their limited scope for new recruits this month.

On the subject of cost, it’s suggested Bergvall’s transfer can be unlocked if a bid in the €8m-€10m range is tabled.

