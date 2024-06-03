A gigantic £128m bid could be enough to seal a record-breaking Manchester United deal involving a player whose agent has already held transfer talks behind the scenes, per reports.

Man Utd finished with a flourish when upsetting Manchester City in the FA Cup final, though few would argue the season as a whole was an encouraging one.

Manager Erik ten Hag is expected to be relieved of his duties after United chiefs let the dust settle on their Wembley heroics. Elsewhere, major change is expected in the playing personnel.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial’s free agent exits will net United a colossal saving on wages.

The likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood could all generate sizeable fees if buyers are found.

United are open to letting that trio go, though they are by no means the only stars the Red Devils will consider offers for.

Prior reports revealed only Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are deemed unsellable by United’s decision-makers.

As such, speculation swirled over the future of captain Bruno Fernandes who is arguably the best player at the club right now.

Man Utd won’t push the Portuguese playmaker out, though would consider bids if they’re lucrative enough. Fernandes will turn 30 in September and is among United’s highest earners.

Fernandes publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to United prior to the FA Cup final when speaking to the Player’s Tribune.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world,” said the Portuguese. “I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club.”

However, it’s since emerged Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, has met with representatives of Bayern Munich and Barcelona to discuss a blockbuster transfer.

What’s more, reports from the Portuguese press claimed new Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has installed Fernandes as a priority transfer target.

In his column for Caught Offside on Monday morning, trusted transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, clarified the state of play.

Fabrizio Romano on Bruno Fernandes future

“There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon,” began Romano.

“There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point.

“It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.

“It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

But according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Man Utd could soon receive the type of bid that would convince them to cash in.

Record-breaking bid prepped

They state Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr – where Cristiano Ronaldo plays – are ‘seriously considering’ making a gigantic bid.

An offer worth a staggering €150m/£128m is cited as being in the works, while Fernandes would also be in line to net an annual salary of between €70m-€80m. That equates to well over one million pounds per week.

Man Utd’s most expensive ever transfer – be it an arrival or exit – remains Paul Pogba’s £89.3m capture from Juventus in 2016.

Fernandes’ potential move to Al-Nassr would blow that record away and the Saudi side are beginning to clear the deck ahead of luring high calibre overseas recruits to the club.

Goalkeeper David Ospina will leave as a free agent, while the club are also open to offers for ex-Man City centre-back, Aymeric Laporte. Brazilian forward Talisca is another foreign import they’re willing to offload.

