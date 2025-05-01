Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Viktor Gyokeres even though Ruben Amorim has revealed one concern about the prospective move.

Amorim helped to transform Gyokeres into one of Europe’s most feared strikers during their time together at Sporting CP. The Sweden star has continued scoring even after Amorim’s switch to Man Utd in November and has reached 52 goals in just 48 appearances this term.

Gyokeres has put himself firmly in the shop window, with most of Europe’s elite clubs taking a look at him.

Sporting will not stand in the player’s way this summer either, having dropped their demands to around €70million (£59m / $79m).

Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Man Utd to reunite with Amorim.

However, the Portuguese coach appeared to pour cold water on the rumours ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Athletic Club. When asked about Gyokeres, he said: “I didn’t talk to him. But if a player only wants to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won’t come.

“We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions.”

Despite Amorim’s comments, the United hierarchy appear to be ramping up their pursuit of Gyokeres.

Spanish transfers site Fichajes claim the Red Devils have ‘accelerated contacts’ with the 26-year-old and his camp in recent days.

United are supposedly drawing up an ‘ambitious offer’ that will meet Sporting’s demands.

Atletico Madrid have made Gyokeres a top target, though United are hoping to ‘thwart’ the Spanish giants by capturing him first.

United chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox allegedly view the deadly No 9 as a ‘star signing’ who can elevate Amorim’s forward line next season.

Man Utd have held Viktor Gyokeres ‘talks’

This report comes after it was revealed on Wednesday that United have held ‘concrete talks’ for Gyokeres.

United could meet the player’s UCL wish too by winning this season’s Europa League. They will face Athletic Club over two legs in the semi-final.

Although, the race for him is still thought to be open at this moment in time.

Numerous reports have named Liam Delap as United’s No 1 striker target instead. The Ipswich Town ace can be signed for £30m (€35m / $40m) thanks to a relegation release clause in his contract.

David Ornstein has shut down links with Victor Osimhen, and it seems United are currently deciding between Gyokeres and Delap, having held discussions for both.

If Amorim’s side opt to go all out for Delap, then this would clear the path for Arsenal to snare Gyokeres.

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has convinced Mikel Arteta to move on from Alexander Isak and chase Gyokeres instead.

The Gunners have already drawn up a tempting package for the latter, too.

Man Utd transfers: Free agent targeted; Liverpool tussle

Meanwhile, United have exploded into the race for a dominant Bundesliga star available on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk understands United could also battle Liverpool for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

We have revealed his big price tag here.

