Manchester United could get the opportunity to sign a top midfielder as part of their discussions to sell Rasmus Hojlund, according to a report.

Hojlund’s long-term future at Man Utd is far from certain as he has struggled to convince Ruben Amorim this season. The centre-forward has managed nine goals in 47 games across all competitions, and only four of those strikes have come in the Premier League.

United’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal is among the main reasons why they have endured such a poor Premier League season, with Hojlund one of the biggest culprits.

The 22-year-old is thought to have good potential, though Amorim is a demanding coach and he has instructed United chiefs to land a deadly striker as a replacement this summer.

TEAMtalk understands United remain in the mix to sign Victor Osimhen, despite reports to the contrary. Although, they will need to win the Europa League to get him to join.

Juventus are leading the race to snare Hojlund, meanwhile, and they have taken ‘concrete steps’ towards agreeing a deal in recent days.

As per an update from Tuttosport, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has emerged as an ‘important card’ in talks between Juve and United.

Juve officials know United are long-term admirers of Luiz and are now planning a swap deal to help them get the signing of Hojlund over the line.

Juve have been threatened by Napoli entering the frame for Hojlund and are determined to ensure they are the club who wins the race.

Hojlund and Luiz swapping places would tick off two transfer objectives for Amorim. It would see him bolster his weak midfield with the capture of a classy international star, while also getting rid of Hojlund – a player he views as ‘expendable’.

It emerged on February 3 that United were exploring a move for Luiz. They could complete this transfer mission now that Juve have included the 26-year-old in negotiations, though the exact finances of the prospective swap deal have yet to emerge.

Luiz was previously named as a player who could swap places with Joshua Zirkzee. However, Juve have moved on from the Dutchman and are now targeting Hojlund instead, as they feel the latter is more likely to depart Old Trafford.

Douglas Luiz could be excellent Casemiro successor

United are searching for a new defensive midfielder to help Manuel Ugarte out and replace Casemiro, who is expected to leave ahead of next season.

Luiz would be a great option as he has plenty of Premier League experience and seems to be available on the cheap.

While Luiz has had a frustrating spell in Italy – having joined Juve for €50million (£42m) in July 2024 – he previously established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

United, Liverpool and Arsenal scouts were all impressed by him in the 2023-24 season before his switch to Juve.

Luiz has made a big impression on pundits, too. Paul Merson described him as ‘the most underrated Premier League player’ in October 2023, while Alan Shearer has also labelled him a ‘dominant’ star.

Jermaine Pennant even claimed previously that Luiz was ‘better than Declan Rice’.

If the Rio-born ace joins United and rediscovers that brilliant form, then he could help Amorim’s side to launch themselves up the Premier League table next season.

