Manchester United are said to be ‘testing the waters’ over a swap deal that would see them cut their losses on Joshua Zirkzee and sign a world-class forward in the process – after Ruben Amorim realised he might struggle to reunite with his preferred target.

Despite scoring on his debut as a substitute, Zirkzee has struggled since joining Man Utd from Bologna in the summer. And concerns are already mounting as to whether or not he will be suitable for new head coach Amorim, who having relied on the sensational exploits of Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting will be keen to ensure his striker options are up to standard.

But Gyokeres, despite links, is unlikely to be the player Man Utd turn to if they are to buy a new striker. Amorim has ruled out raiding Sporting in January, and besides, the latest update explains that he ‘has understood’ the price tag for the Sweden international will be too high.

That’s just part of the revelation from Ruleta Sport reporter Gerardo Fasano, who has revealed that Man Utd – under the direction of their new head coach – are drifting their attention to Victor Osimhen.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, Osimhen has a break clause in his current deal that would allow him to switch to a selection of bigger clubs.

And Fasano has claimed that Man Utd are looking into a deal for Osimhen, whereby they could send Zirkzee to Napoli in a part-exchange deal.

Osimhen would be the more valuable player in the move, so Man Utd would have to offer cash plus Zirkzee to free him up.

READ MORE: Man Utd ready for ‘intense’ Real Madrid transfer battle as Amorim prioritises ‘remarkable’ £50.1m defender

Journalist explains Man Utd swap theory

Napoli are not the only club Zirkzee has been linked with for a premature Man Utd exit, but going there could allow him to forge an unlikely link-up with another former Man Utd flop, as Fasano explained to AreaNapoli.

“Romelu Lukaku is having some difficulties at Napoli, also because he doesn’t have the support of another striker alongside him. However, there could be some transfer twists that also favour the Belgian,” the reporter declared.

“Manchester United would be on the trail of Victor Osimhen. They have told me that the English, through coach Amorim, could include the ex-Bologna attacker Zirkzee in the deal for Osimhen.

“Zirkzee could help Lukaku find himself again. Money plus Zirkzee for Osimhen.

“Amorim has understood that Sporting could ask too much for Gyokeres and he is testing the waters for Osimhen.

“Zirzkee may not be the ideal striker for the coach. The ex-Bologna player would instead help Lukaku next season; the two would form an important partnership.

“On Zirkzee, however, there is also Juventus, who can count on Thiago Motta, the coach that valued the player a lot.”

Motta was Zirkzee’s coach at Bologna last season, in which he scored 12 goals from 37 games.

Man Utd clearout commences

Although Amorim will not have as much control over transfers as his predecessors, it seems the changing of coach at Old Trafford could serve as a wake-up call for underperforming players too.

As stated, Zirkzee has also been linked with Juventus in recent days – but he is not the only one. It has been claimed that he could be sent to Motta’s side in a double deal also including former captain, Harry Maguire.

Juventus need to strengthen their defence due to serious injuries for Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, which has led to them considering a move for Maguire.

Another disappointing player who, like Zirkzee, has been tipped to leave Man Utd in a swap deal is Antony. The winger has been mentioned as the potential bait in a swoop for Flamengo starlet Lorran – with the situation being cleared up by a Brazilian journalist.

One player Man Utd won’t want to lose any time soon is Alejandro Garnacho, but they have also been warned that his attention could start drifting to a La Liga move.

GO DEEPER: Why it’s not working for Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd

Assessment by Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net in any of his 16 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.